The Brief A man was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot multiple times during a dispute between neighbors in Renton Monday evening. Police responded to the shooting near 119th Avenue Southeast around 5:18 p.m. and detained a suspect for questioning. The circumstances leading up to the argument and shooting remain unknown as police continue investigating.



A man was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot multiple times during a dispute between two neighbors in Renton, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a neighbor dispute involving gunfire in the 16000 block of 119th Avenue Southeast at around 5:18 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the suspect was detained and was being interviewed by officers.

Renton police on scene of a shooting along 119th Avenue Southeast on Nov. 23, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what led up to the argument or shooting.

What's next:

This remains an active investigation by the Renton Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral video of ICE arrests on SEA jet bridge sparks protests

Longview paper mill slapped with record $10M fine in fatal spill

Ballard set to receive $150K statue celebrating Jimothy

Several Bremerton, WA Fast Ferry sailings canceled through Dec. 1

Man sentenced in Puyallup WinCo stabbing chase

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.