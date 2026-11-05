The Brief Renton police shot and killed a suspect Thursday night after a gunman shot a firefighter in an Albertsons parking lot. The firefighter, a new member of the department, was hospitalized and released Friday. Investigators are still determining what led to the shooting and whether the suspect fired at police.



Police shot and killed a suspect Thursday night after a gunman shot a Renton firefighter in an Albertsons parking lot, prompting a multi-agency investigation.

Firefighter shot, police kill gunman in Albertsons parking lot in Renton

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A shot-out window of a white van at the scene of a shooting in a Renton parking lot on Nov. 5, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

The Renton Police Department said officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to assist firefighters who were responding to an unconscious person in a vehicle near Northeast Sunset Boulevard and Duvall Avenue Northeast.

As officers arrived, they heard a gunshot as a firefighter at the scene was shot. Authorities said officers returned fire and the suspect died at the scene.

The firefighter was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He was released from the hospital on Friday.

What they're saying:

"It’s not uncommon that there’s the potential for danger at any of the scenes we respond to and unfortunately last night, it turned out to be one of those times. But even in the face of that extraordinary danger, our firefighters did what they’re trained to do and immediately began caring for one of their own," said Chris Krystofiak, union rep for the Renton Regional Fire Authority.

Krystofiak said the firefighter who was shot is a brand new member. No GoFundMe has been set up for the victim, but people can support the Renton Firefighters Benevolent Association online.

What we don't know:

Video shared with FOX 13 Seattle appears to show multiple officers firing into a van in the parking lot. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting, or if the suspect also fired at police.

What's next:

The Valley Independent Investigative Team is now investigating the officer-involved shooting, with the Auburn Police Department as the lead agency.

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