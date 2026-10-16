Double shooting under investigation in Fairwood area near Renton, WA
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a double shooting that happened in Fairwood, Washington late Thursday night.
Police investigate double shooting in Fairwood, near Renton
What we know:
According to the King County Sheriff's Office, just before midnight, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of Southeast 179th Street and 114th Place Southeast in unincorporated King County.
Authorities said one person was taken to Valley Medical Center and another person was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Both are reportedly in stable condition.
What they're saying:
"A canvas of the area including a drone and a K9 did not locate any suspect, and this case remains under investigation," the King County Sheriff's Office said.
What we don't know:
Further information is limited at this time. Additional details will be released as soon as they become available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from communications between FOX 13 Seattle and the King County Sheriff's Office.
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