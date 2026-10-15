2 injured, suspect dead in Bend, OR elementary school shooting

The Brief Police in Bend, Oregon are responding to an active shooter report at Silver Rail Elementary School with a large law enforcement presence. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any injuries occurred or if the school has been fully evacuated. Families seeking to reunite with students are instructed to assemble at Journey Church on South Highway 97.



Police in Bend, Oregon reported an active shooter at Silver Rail Elementary School early Thursday afternoon.

Details are currently limited, but authorities confirm that hundreds of law enforcement officers are at the elementary school responding to an active shooter, following a 911 phone call made around 12:59 p.m.

The police department reports that the shooter was shot and killed.

Dig deeper:

Authorities have confirmed that two people were transported to St. Charles Health, and the victims include children. Officers are currently going room by room to evacuate everyone.

It is not immediately clear who shot and killed the suspect; police suggest it may have even been a bystander.

It is believed there was only one shooter.

What they're saying:

"This is the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend," said a spokesperson for the Bend Police Department. "It's devastating and our hearts go out to the community."

Families of students are asked to go to Journey Church at 61303 S Highway 97 to reunite with their children.

FOX 13 Seattle is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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