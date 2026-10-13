Seattle's Hawaii General Store closing after nearly 30 years

The Brief After 28 years, The Hawaii General Store is closing its doors in Seattle on November 23. Owner, Gail Stringer, says there are multiple reasons, including high demand for an online presence and increasing costs in Seattle. Stringer hopes someone will take over the business and keep the spirit of aloha going in Seattle



After nearly three decades in business, the Hawaii General Store in Seattle is closing its doors in November.

Owner Gail Stringer first opened the shop in 1998 to bring the spirit of aloha she grew up with in Hawaii to the Pacific Northwest. After 28 years of navigating recessions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other operational hurdles, Stringer says she is running out of steam.

Rising costs and modern business challenges

What they're saying:

Stringer attributes the decision to close to the evolving demands of running a small business, including keeping up with social media and managing the costs of operating within Seattle.

"It's a death by a thousand cuts," Stringer said. "You know, minimum wage doesn't work for us small brick-and-mortar business."

A lasting impact on the community

Local perspective:

For nearly 30 years, the shop served as a local hub focused on personal connection and community support. Customers say visiting the store provided a welcoming atmosphere rooted in the Hawaiian concept of aloha.

"It's like the spirit of aloha," said Nolette Serra. "You have this wonderful feeling when you come in here."

Looking toward the future

What's next:

Stringer hopes a new owner will step in to buy the business and keep the shop open.

If a buyer does not emerge, she expressed gratitude to the Seattle community for supporting her business over the last 28 years.

"Mahalo for being here," Stringer said. "For coming and supporting us."

Shoppers have a few remaining weeks to visit the Hawaii General Store before it permanently closes on November 23.

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