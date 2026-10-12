Police investigate armed carjacking near WA's University of Puget Sound

The Brief Tacoma Police responded to two reports of armed carjackings early Sunday morning. One of the incidents involved a student at the University of Puget Sound, classmates report. Investigators have not linked the cases together and have made no arrests.



Tacoma police are investigating two separate armed carjackings that occurred early Sunday morning, including one directly across from the University of Puget Sound campus.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Early-morning carjacking near campus

Timeline:

The first incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. off North 14th Street, where an armed suspect pointed a gun at a woman and stole her vehicle, Tacoma Police tell FOX 13 Seattle.

Students living nearby expressed shock over the incident and raised concerns regarding the university's communication and security response.

Savannah Cobb tells FOX 13 Seattle that the school's safety email failed to explicitly mention that the carjacking happened at gunpoint.

Eli Borgenicht added that while the university announced extra patrols following the incident, students remaining off campus are left wondering what those measures mean for their immediate safety.

Second carjacking hours later in East Tacoma

Dig deeper:

About an hour and a half after the first incident, a second carjacking occurred roughly six miles away near the Salishan neighborhood in East Tacoma.

Investigators have not linked the two crimes, and both cases remain under active investigation.

Police request information

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with details regarding either carjacking to contact the Tacoma Police Department.

An official with the University of Puget Sound tells FOX 13 Seattle they are increasing security patrols in and around the campus and adding new lights and cameras following the incident.

They also say the alert from the school focused on community awareness, and said it is likely there will be an update for students sometime this week.

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