The Brief King tides, heavy surf and gusty winds pushed seawater onto Marine View Drive in Ocean Shores Wednesday. Army Corps crews are making emergency breakwater repairs to protect the shoreline and the city's freshwater supply. Officials continue monitoring for coastal flooding and urge the public to stay away from emergency repair areas.



Rain, gusty winds and some of the highest king tides of the season collided along the Washington coast Wednesday, prompting emergency breakwater repairs and drawing onlookers to watch the massive surf.

Onlookers watch massive waves

Local perspective:

Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., waves grew larger and louder as water crept onto Marine View Drive. Despite the rough conditions, spectators gathered along the shore to watch the surging water.

"I'm a bit flabbergasted by these waves, they're quite large and I mean, wow, look at this one coming in," said Charlie Payne, who was watching the waves.

King tides flood Marine View Drive in Ocean Shores on Nov. 25, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Ocean Shores resident Mike Clawson also took in the coastal weather. "Mother nature's pretty spectacular," Clawson said, adding that "you just have to be respectful of the ocean and the environment."

While onlookers admired the surf, others noted the toll the high water was taking on the coastline and nearby properties.

"It's kind of scary, though, I mean at least for the people living over there, I bet, yeah. That's must be a bit harsh. Yeah. Not much of a beach anymore," said Brynn Oldham, who was watching the waves.

Emergency breakwater repairs

What they're saying:

Ahead of the surging tides, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers moved large boulders — some weighing 5 to 8 tons — to repair breached breakwaters and reinforce the shoreline before the next round of tides arrives.

Officials said protecting the marina and breakwater is critical to maintaining the city's freshwater supply.

"The concern with this area, the marina and the breakwater, is the lagoons that provide the fresh water for Ocean Shores, there's an aquifer, and so it's filling and it has to have a place to drain and if the water gets too high at the outlet, it can't drain and so it backs up," said Keith Rudie, a Seattle District Army Corps of Engineers construction manager.

King tides in Ocean Shores on Nov. 25, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Officials urge caution

What you can do:

As high tides continue along the coast, officials are keeping a close watch for potential flooding. Authorities continue to urge the public to stay out of areas where emergency reinforcement work is underway.

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