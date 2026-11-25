The Brief National Weather Service officials urge caution as high winds are expected on beaches and headlands along much of Washington and Oregon's coastline from Wednesday night into Thursday, Nov. 26. Power outages are expected in parts of Oregon and Washington's coastline because of high winds. Gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are expected on beaches and headlines.



Officials are urging caution for Thanksgiving travelers as strong winds are expected on beaches and headlands along much of the Washington and Oregon coastline from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, Nov. 26.

Big picture view:

High wind warnings are in effect for much of Washington and Oregon's coastline. The gold shows where a high wind warning is in effect.

High wind warnings extend across Washington, Oregon coastlines

The National Weather Service issued three separate high wind warnings on Wednesday, Nov. 25, covering a wide swath of the coastal Pacific Northwest.

NWS Seattle issued a high wind warning for the Grays Harbor County coast and the northern Washington coast, which includes coastal Clallam and Jefferson counties. South winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph.

Officials expect damaging winds to bring down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages in these areas. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Timeline:

The warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday.

People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.

NWS Portland issued a second warning for the coasts of Clatsop and Tillamook counties in Oregon and the southern Washington coast in Pacific County.

This warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, and the strongest winds are expected between 3 and 7 a.m. South winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph. Officials expect downed trees and power lines and some power outages. Travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles.

"Although it will be windy for inland coastal communities, maximum gusts will be relatively weaker compared to beaches and headlands with gusts up to 50-55 mph," officials said in the announcement.

NWS Portland also issued a third high wind warning for Oregon's central coast, including Lincoln City, Newport, Waldport and Florence. It is in effect for the same hours, 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. South winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected there too, with gusts up to 60 mph. Officials expect downed trees and power lines and some power outages.

Dig deeper:

According to the weather service, a high wind warning for coastal headlands and beaches means a hazardous wind event is expected or occurring along the immediate coast. Many headlands and beaches are vulnerable to very strong gusts that can endanger people and high-profile vehicles and damage property and trees. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more are expected in those areas. Coastal headlands are high, rocky shores with steep sea cliffs.

Flood Warning and Advisories

High astronomical tides continue Wednesday and Thursday, as FOX 13 meteorologists see another frontal system bringing more rain and wind onshore. King Tides will keep conditions higher than normal through the end of the week. Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings remain in effect early Wednesday with the potential for significant flooding through Thursday. The inland waters will be upgraded to a Coastal Flood Watch late Wednesday into Thursday, with waters up to 3.5' above ground level.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Weather Service and Pacific County Emergency Management.

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