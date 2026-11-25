The Brief Pierce County deputies recovered more than $7,000 in cash scattered across a Puyallup roadway Monday. Authorities say a driver accidentally left a backpack containing the money on his car's roof before driving away. Deputies identified the rightful owner and returned the thousands of dollars in cash.



Pierce County deputies recovered more than $7,000 in cash found scattered across a road in Puyallup on Monday.

The backstory:

Deputies were dispatched to 94th Avenue East and 120th Street East around 5:15 p.m. to a report of cash found along the road.

Multiple deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to recover more than $7,000 in cash that was across the roadway.

A Pierce County deputy finds cash scattered across the road in Puyallup on Nov. 23, 2026. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a driver had forgotten he left a backpack with thousands of dollars inside on the roof of his car, causing it to fly out as he drove away.

Deputies were able to identify the rightful owner and return it to him.

The driver explained that he had picked up the money from work and was on his way to deliver it to another business.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office said the incident serves as a reminder to always double-check the roof of your vehicle before driving away.

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