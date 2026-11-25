Mission Ridge sets opening day, becoming first WA ski resort to launch season
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, near Wenatchee, is officially confirmed to be the first ski area to open for the 2026-27 winter season in Washington state.
Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort is expected to open Friday after Thanksgiving
Big picture view:
While many resorts across the state are still working on stacking up a solid snow base before spinning chairlifts, Mission Ridge announced it will open the day after Thanksgiving – Friday, Nov. 27 – and operate through Sunday.
"We're thrilled to share that the 2026/27 winter season will officially begin on Friday, Nov. 27, kicking off Mission Ridge's 60th anniversary season," the resort's opening day announcement reads.
What you can do:
Skiers and snowboarders eager to make early-season turns should expect a limited opening on Chair 1 and Chair 2, with skiable terrain including Sunspot, Tumwater and Mimi. If conditions cooperate, the Pika Peak Rope Tow, learning area and Lil' Bombers Terrain Park may also open.
How was Mission Ridge able to open so early?
The backstory:
According to the resort, the snowmaking crew fired up its guns at midnight on Nov. 1 and has been working around the clock to build a base near the summit. Mild temperatures and wet weather wiped out some of the team's progress during the first half of the month, but snowmakers capitalized on every cold window they could find to lay down an initial base on Sunspot and Tumwater 2.
Colder temperatures arrived in mid-November, locking in the man-made snow as several rounds of natural snowfall stacked on top.
What they're saying:
"A huge thank you goes out to all of our teams, and especially our mountain operations crews, for their immense dedication and resilience to get us out on the slopes for Thanksgiving weekend," the resort posted on its website.
The preparation started long before November. Resort officials noted that in addition to mountain operations and overnight grooming crews, a Thanksgiving weekend opening would not have been possible without summer brushing and cleanup crews, alongside year-round maintenance from mechanics keeping the snowcats and snowmaking equipment running.
All resort services will be open this weekend, including:
- Chair 5 Pub
- Ka Wham Cafe
- Midway Lodge
- Rental Shop
- Retail Shop
- Ski School
Firefighter and Emergency Personnel Appreciation program
Local perspective:
From opening day through Dec. 13, firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement professionals and 2026 seasonal personnel can ski for free.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort's website.
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