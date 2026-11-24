The Brief Extreme high tides and stormy weather are converging on the Puget Sound region this week, increasing the risk of coastal and river flooding ahead of Thanksgiving. Seattle crews and business owners have lined the Duwamish River in the South Park neighborhood with sandbags and concrete barriers to protect vulnerable areas. Weather conditions could also disrupt holiday travel through the weekend, threatening flight delays and forcing cancellations or restrictions for more than 300,000 Washington State Ferries passengers.



Seattle residents, business owners and city crews are bracing for potential flooding and major holiday travel disruptions as extreme high tides and stormy weather converge on the Puget Sound region this week.

Seattle weather: King tides, stormy, windy weather in western WA

Big picture view:

A combination of seasonal king tides, large waves and wet, windy weather is increasing the risk of rising water levels along Washington’s major coastlines and rivers just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Local perspective:

In Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, workers have spent the early part of the week lining the Duwamish River with sandbags and concrete barriers. The area lacks strong drainage infrastructure, so the city of Seattle has taken extra precautions. Crews recently completed a flood response preparedness exercise, mapped out vulnerable low points and built walls to isolate areas most at risk of overflow.

Local businesses face this seasonal threat annually, though water has only come close to the streets near some of their buildings once in the past six years. Still, owners are taking proactive measures to protect their inventory before conditions worsen.

Dig deeper:

Beyond localized flooding, the stormy weather and extreme tides threaten to complicate holiday travel on the water and in the air.

More than 300,000 passengers are expected to ride Washington State Ferries between Wednesday and Sunday. Transportation officials warn that conditions could force sailing cancellations or trigger vehicle restrictions throughout the busy travel weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tracks cancellations online and provides alternate routes when available. Officials advise ferry passengers to avoid peak travel windows and prepare for extended wait times.

Meanwhile, wet and windy conditions moving down the West Coast could disrupt air travel into Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

What's next:

Airlines and airport officials are closely monitoring the weather as travelers head out for the holiday week.

The Source: Information in this story comes from City of Seattle crews, transportation officials, Washington State Ferries, WSDOT and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shawn Chitnis.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral video of ICE arrests on SEA jet bridge sparks protests

Longview paper mill slapped with record $10M fine in fatal spill

Ballard set to receive $150K statue celebrating Jimothy

Several Bremerton, WA Fast Ferry sailings canceled through Dec. 1

Man sentenced in Puyallup WinCo stabbing chase

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .