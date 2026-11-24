The Brief An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding concerns to western Washington during Thanksgiving week. King tides and storm surge could flood low-lying areas, with coastal wind gusts up to 45 mph and dangerous surf. Wet and windy conditions continue through Thanksgiving before drier, cooler weather returns this weekend.



A busy holiday week ahead as we are looking at high tides, storm surge, gusty winds and plenty of rain. Some of the main concerns for this week include coastal flooding and strong winds. King Tides are expected to create higher than normal conditions along our waterways, creating impacts to homes, roads and ways of travel.

A busy holiday week ahead as we are looking at high tides, storm surg, gusty winds and plenty of rain.

What's next:

A large upper level low offshore will bring a series of systems into the Pacific Northwest through this week. This atmospheric river will bring plenty of rain along with milder temperatures, keeping snow levels high and above average conditions.

A large upper level low offshore will bring a series of systems into the Pacific Northwest through this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Scattered showers and breezy winds are expected for Tuesday, with pockets of heavier rainfall at times. Winds will also be gusty along the coast and foothills through the evening hours. A Wind Advisory for the beaches also remains in place through 4pm Tuesday with gusts up to 45 mph.

Scattered showers and breezy winds are expected for Tuesday, with pockets of heavier rainfall at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Coastal Flood Advisories

Coastal flood advisories and warnings will be in place Tuesday for higher than normal tides and the potential for low-lying flooding. For the coast, high tides will be at midday, which will be the most likely time for major impacts. Inland high tides will continue to increase, peaking on Wednesday with a Coastal Flood Watch expected.

Coastal flood advisories and warnings will be in place Tuesday for higher than normal tides and the potential for low-lying flooding. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Wednesday afternoon with large breaking waves creating more dangerous conditions along the coast.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Wednesday afternoon with large breaking waves creating more dangerous conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Conditions will remain wet and gusty Wednesday and Thursday, with more advisories and watches expected. Snow levels for travelers will remain above the major passes, creating better conditions for those going places for Thanksgiving. Always be ready for winter driving conditions though during this time of year. Drier conditions are expected by the weekend with highs dropping back down to upper 40s to low 50s.

Conditions will remain wet and gusty Wednesday and Thursday, with more advisories and watches expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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