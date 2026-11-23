The Brief A man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening near Seattle's Ballard Bridge. Police say the shooting followed an argument between two men over whose handmade sign was better. The suspect was arrested and is cooperating with investigators. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Seattle police arrested a suspect in a shooting along the Ballard Bridge on Monday that left a man in serious condition.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Leary Way around 5:37 p.m., at an off-ramp to the Ballard Bridge.

At the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the man was around 40–50 years old and the gunshot wound was through and through. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect, identified as a man in his 30s, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. He was arrested and will be interviewed by detectives.

According to SPD, the suspect and the victim got into an altercation over some signs they made, arguing over who had the better sign. Police said they both appeared to be homeless.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Officers blocked off 15th and Leary Way for a little over an hour, but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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