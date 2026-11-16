The Brief Seattle police are investigating a suspected hate crime after a woman wearing a hijab was assaulted in Capitol Hill on Nov. 2. Police say a stranger grabbed and pulled off the woman's hijab, and fled the scene. Police are asking for the public's help to identify the unknown suspect.



Seattle police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a hate crime in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The backstory:

Police said just after noon on Nov. 2, a man approached a woman wearing a hijab and assaulted her.

The victim was walking with a friend on East Pine Street between 10th and 11th Avenue when the suspect allegedly grabbed her hijab and pulled it off her head, and said, "You should not be wearing that."

Seattle police say the suspect and victim did not know each other, and the suspect ran after the assault.

What we know:

The suspect is described as a white male, between 40-50 years old, about 5'9" to 5'10", with a thin build and gray stubble facial hair. He was wearing a white beanie, a white hoodie, a blue jean jacket and blue jeans at the time of the assault.

Suspect in Capitol Hill hate crime (Seattle Police Department)

The suspect was last seen running eastbound from 12th Avenue and East Pine Street.

What you can do:

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call the Seattle Police Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 and reference case SPD 2026-326847. Any businesses along East Pine Street with surveillance video of the suspect is asked to contact SPD.

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