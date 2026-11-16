The Brief Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., gave a behind-the-scenes view on the Democratic Party's success in the midterm elections Monday morning in an interview with Good Day Seattle. The Democratic congressperson, who is also chair of the party's Congressional Campaign Committee, said a focus on the cost of living and ‘great candidates’ contributed to the party's success. When the new Congress convenes in January, DelBene said Democrats plan to bring up votes on President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the Medicaid cuts in last year’s Republican tax and spending law, and the war with Iran.



Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., said ‘great candidates’ and a messaging focus on affordability for everyday Americans was key to Democratic success in the 2026 midterm elections.

Big picture view:

DelBene, who serves as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, discussed the recent election and upcoming legislative priorities in a Monday morning interview with Good Day Seattle.

DelBene said the effort to unseat Republicans in key swing districts began more than two years ago, recruiting candidates in key swing districts who could stay focused on the key issue of the cost of living.

In the 2024 election cycle, democrats saw a gain in the number of seats in the House of Representatives, even as Republicans won control of the Senate and Trump won back the White House.

As of 3:45 p.m. Pacific time Monday, The Associated Press' count showed Democrats had won 256 House seats and Republicans 170, with nine seats not yet counted for either party. The new Congress convenes in January.

What they're saying:

The lesson the party carried into 2026, she said, was to field candidates who are deeply connected to their communities and independent-minded. She called those candidates the party's "secret sauce."

"Understanding great candidates, connecting to their community, making sure they're on the ground, talking about the issues that matter – Number one issue being cost of living, DelBene said. "That's really what propelled this victory all across the country."

What's next:

Tariffs, health care and war on the agenda

With a majority in both houses in Congress, Democrats now have an opportunity to put forward legislation to roll back tariffs Trump imposed, reverse Medicaid cuts and challenge a war with Iran that Congress did not approve, DelBene said.

Asked about potential regulations for AI, DelBene advocated for putting "guardrails" around AI and strengthening consumer data privacy.

"Congress is behind. We have to move more quickly," DelBene said. "I'm hopeful that we're going to make more progress in the new Congress to start putting those rules in place, protect consumers, and make sure that we protect our national security as well."

The Source: Information in this article came from an interview with Rep. Suzan DelBene Monday Morning, Nov. 16, on Good Day Seattle, as well as the Associated Press.

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