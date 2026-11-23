The Brief A frontal system moves into western Washington late Monday into Tuesday, bringing widespread lowland rain, coastal wind gusts up to 40–50 mph, and 4 to 8 inches of North Cascades snow around Washington Pass. King Tides combined with storm waves and heavy rain will cause localized flooding around Puget Sound and moderate to major coastal flooding along the Grays Harbor County coastline through Wednesday. Another system brings widespread rain, breezy winds, and mountain snow Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, with Saturday projected as the driest day of the holiday weekend.



Western Washingtonians will need to prepare for a stormy Thanksgiving week with rain and breezy winds ahead.

An upper-level low spinning offshore is keeping scattered showers moving into the region today, with much of the activity focused around the Olympic Peninsula. Around four to eight inches of snow is possible in the Olympics before snow levels begin rising later this evening.

The next few days will bring stormy weather to the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next frontal system will move into western Washington late tonight and into Tuesday, bringing widespread rain to the lowlands and another round of mountain snow above the passes.

It will be wet and breezy Monday night in western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

King tides, coastal flooding concerns

Local perspective:

We're entering a period of higher-than-normal astronomical tides known as King Tides. These are some of the highest tides of the year and can cause water levels to rise significantly along the Washington Coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca and around Puget Sound.

The combination of King Tides, large waves and stormy weather can increase the risk of coastal flooding. Even areas that don't typically experience flooding can see water reach shorelines, beaches, roads and other low-lying areas.

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The greatest concern the next few days is along the Grays Harbor County coastline, including Westport and Ocean Shores. Moderate to major coastal flooding is possible around high tide. The north coast and areas along the Strait of Juan de Fuca also have concerns for minor coastal flooding.

Higher tides become a bigger concern beginning Tuesday and continuing later in the week. The combination of elevated tides, additional rain could cause localized flooding issues.

Coastal flooding concerns are expected to increase again Wednesday, particularly along portions of the Grays Harbor County coastline midday. High surf could make those impacts worse.

Watches, warnings and advisories

Timeline:

Weather alerts are in effect or cover portions of the forecast period. Here's what to know heading into Monday evening and Tuesday:

Winter Weather Advisory — North Cascades: Additional snow is expected through Tuesday. Washington Pass could pick up 4 to 8 inches, while Stevens Pass could see around 1 to 3 inches. The advisory remains in effect through Tuesday.

Wind Advisory — Washington Coast: Gusts up to 40 mph are possible along the coast. The advisory continues through Tuesday afternoon.

More alerts are likely this week with stormy weather and likely coastal flooding ahead. Make sure to check back on the forecast each day.

More rain and wind on Tuesday

Big picture view:

A frontal system moves into western Washington late Monday and Tuesday, bringing widespread rain across the region. Snow levels will gradually rise from around 3,000 to 4,500 feet late tonight to approximately 5,000 feet Tuesday. That means most of the heavier mountain snow will be confined to the higher elevations.

The North Cascades will see the most significant additional snowfall, with 4 to 8 inches possible around Washington Pass. Stevens Pass could receive another 1 to 3 inches.

Winds will also become gusty, especially along the coast, where gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. The Wind Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

Rain will gradually taper off Tuesday afternoon in Seattle, with highs in the low 50s.

Widespread rain showers return Tuesday to the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More rain on Wednesday and Thursday

What's next:

Another frontal system will arrive Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, bringing another round of widespread lowland rain, breezy winds and mountain snow. The heaviest rainfall is expected over the Olympic Peninsula.

Coastal flooding concerns will also increase again Wednesday. Portions of the Grays Harbor County coastline could reach moderate to major coastal flooding levels during Wednesday's high tides midday. Large surf could add to the impacts.

We'll continue watching this system closely as it gets closer.

So far, Saturday looks like the driest day of the long holiday weekend.

It will be a stormy week for Thanksgiving travel in western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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