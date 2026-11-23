The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay recommended Mark Ellerbrook to serve as the interim CEO of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The leadership change follows the resignation of former CEO Kelly Kinnison after a financial review uncovered a projected $16.7 million budget deficit. The KCRHA Governing Board will vote on Ellerbrook's appointment on Dec. 4, with a potential start date of Dec. 7.



A little over two weeks after it was reported that the chief executive of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) would be resigning, Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay have announced that they are recommending Mark Ellerbrook to serve as the interim CEO.

The previous CEO, Kelly Kinnison, Ph.D., officially departed the role on Nov. 16 after an independent financial review revealed the agency faced an unrecoverable projected $16.7 million budget deficit.

Mark Ellerbrook nominated by Mayor Wilson, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay

What they're saying:

"Reducing homelessness and moving people from our streets to shelter and housing with services is one of my highest priorities," Mayor Wilson said. "I am grateful that Mark has agreed to serve as interim CEO during this period of transition at KCHRA, His experience at both the city and the county, and his thoughtful and measured approach will add tremendous value."

Executive Zahilay called homelessness the region's most pressing issue, citing Ellerbrook's experience working on the county and city levels as primary reasons as to why he was selected to fill the role on an interim basis.

"We owe it to our most vulnerable neighbors to approach this crisis with urgency and a commitment to create new pathways to shelter, housing, and long-term stability," Zahilay said. "I look forward to working with [Mark] as we continue to strengthen the KCRHA’s financial practices, improve oversight, and transition local contracts back to the City and County."

Who is Mark Ellerbrook?

Dig deeper:

According to a bio posted by the KCRHA, Ellerbook's experience includes over two decades of work in the public sector, particularly working on issues regarding housing and homelessness.

He currently serves as the Director of City Governance and Human Services as a part of Mayor Wilson's Senior Leadership Team.

"He guides City policy and budget decisions, leads the Mayor’s Cabinet, and directs the City’s human services and homelessness response, including the rapid expansion of shelter capacity, the evolution of the City’s relationship with KCRHA, and the Seattle Streets to Housing and RV strategies," the bio reads.

Ellerbrook has also spent time working with King County Metro, the King County Sheriff's Office, and directed King County's Housing, Homelessness, and Community Development Division from 2014 to 2021.

He holds a master's in city planning and in real estate development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Previous KCHRA CEO resigns following financial review

The backstory:

Kelly Kinnison, Ph.D., was hired as permanent CEO in 2024 following a national search, becoming the agency’s fifth leader after previously serving as Director of Family and Community Policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

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During her tenure, Kinnison sought to stabilize an organization plagued by executive turnover, working to improve system coordination, provider operations, and severe weather response. However, an external forensic evaluation of internal controls identified severe accounting deficiencies, prompting Seattle and King County to prepare a major contraction of the agency's authority.

The primary driver of the newly revealed $16.7 million gap was an ongoing structural mismatch between projected administrative revenue and actual program spending. Over five years, KCRHA budgeted for roughly $1 billion in expected grant commitments, but actual program deployment reached approximately $750 million. Because administrative funding was pegged directly to grant utilization, service provider underspending meant the authority failed to earn an estimated $15.6 million in anticipated administrative revenue.

KCRHA was formed to unify fragmented municipal responses across King County into a single regional authority. Instead, the agency has weathered persistent executive turnover, political tension between suburban and urban leaders, and systemic accounting issues. The decision by Seattle and King County to reclaim direct administration of local contracts represents a major reversal of the regional governance model, scaling back the authority to a fraction of its original operational footprint.

Looking Ahead

What's next:

Ellerbrook will be considered for approval by the KCRHA Governing Board at a Dec. 4 meeting.

If approved, he will begin his role as interim CEO on Mon. December 7.

The Source: Information for this story came from previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the office of Mayor Katie Wilson.

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