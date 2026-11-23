The Brief The FOX 13 Seattle weather team has issued a weather alert from Wednesday after sunset through Thursday due to breezy winds and rain. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph could cause scattered power outages around Seattle on Thanksgiving, though widespread outages are not expected. The strongest winds will hit the coast, the strait and north Puget Sound with 40 to 50 mph gusts, while coastal flooding concerns peak midday Wednesday.



The FOX 13 Seattle weather team has issued a weather alert for western Washington from Wednesday after sunset through Thursday because breezy winds and rain could bring scattered power outages to the Seattle area.

Keep reading for everything to know about the series of upcoming storms.

Thanksgiving wind speeds, power outage risks

What we know:

While wind gusts are expected to stay below advisory levels for most of the Puget Sound area, gusts between 30 and 40 mph could still lead to scattered power outages around Seattle on Wednesday evening after sunset and into Thanksgiving, according to FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Brian MacMillan. He also noted that they are not expecting widespread outages at this time.

For central and south Puget Sound, the strongest winds will arrive early Thursday morning between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., bringing 30 to 40 mph gusts that are expected to have limited impact. Stronger, advisory-level gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely in the usual wind-prone spots, including the coast, the strait, and North Puget Sound.

Holiday week weather timeline, best travel times

Timeline:

Western Washington will see a series of active weather systems leading into the holiday, according to the FOX 13 weather team.

Scattered showers will move across western Washington Monday with highs close to 50 degrees, focusing the heaviest activity around the Olympic Peninsula.

On Tuesday, a frontal system will deliver widespread rain, gusty coastal winds and mountain snow at higher elevations in the passes.

On Wednesday, another frontal system will hit the Puget Sound lowlands with wet and breezy conditions starting in the evening after sunset. Heavy rainfall is also possible in the Olympics, where the Skokomish River is forecast to reach moderate flood stage.

If you're traveling by car for the holiday, MacMillan says the best travel times are Tuesday evening or Wednesday before sunset.

Coastal flooding concerns in Grays Harbor County

King Tides, large waves and lower atmospheric pressure are forecast to create coastal flooding concerns, particularly along the Grays Harbor County coastline, according to the FOX 13 weather team. King tides are expected to peak midday Wednesday.

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Specific neighborhoods, outage restoration timelines

What we don't know:

While the FOX 13 weather team said 30 to 40 mph gusts may cause scattered power outages around Seattle Wednesday after sunset into Thanksgiving, the forecast does not specify which individual neighborhoods are most likely to lose power or how long any potential outages could last.

The Source: Information in this story came from various weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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