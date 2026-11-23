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The Brief Kaapo Kakko scored with 2:25 remaining to lift the Kraken to a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. All five goals came in the third period, with Anaheim answering Seattle’s first two goals before Kakko finally delivered the winner. Ben Meyers and Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken, but the Ducks quickly answered both goals before Seattle finally pulled away late. Joey Daccord made 23 saves, including a critical paddle stop on Troy Terry shortly before Kakko put Seattle ahead for good.



Kaapo Kakko scored the game-winning goal with 2:25 left to play as the Seattle Kraken beat the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 victory on Monday night.

After a scoreless 40 minutes, the game opened up offensively in the third period with Ben Meyers and Vince Dunn also scoring for Seattle. The Kraken never trailed, but Cutter Gauthier scored his 22nd goal of the season and 18th in the month of November alone for the Ducks, and Sam Colangelo also scored as Anaheim answered each Kraken goal.

The Kraken caught the Ducks in a line change with a turnover in the neutral zone as Brandon Montour fed the puck to Kakko for a clean look on goal, and he deked the puck around Lukáš Dostál for the game-winning tally.

Joey Daccord made 23 saves in goal for Seattle, including a desperation paddle save on a Troy Terry backhand chance with four minutes left to play.

The backstory:

The Kraken's league-worst penalty kill came up with a critical four-minute stop in the second period that kept the game scoreless. Joshua Mahura was sent off for a high-stick against Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe that caught him in the face.

Seattle entered the night with just a 60.7 percent successful penalty kill rate, which was last in the league by a couple tenths of a percent over the Vancouver Canucks (61.2). The Kraken's finished last season at 69.9 percent, which was second-worst in the league ahead of only Vancouver and their 68.7 percent clip. The 1979-80 Los Angeles Kings hold the NHL record for worst penalty kill over a full season at 68.0 percent. Currently, the Kraken, Canucks and New Jersey Devils (64.2) were all worse, entering Monday night.

Ryan Winterton and Matthew Wood combined to win the puck off the wall and Wood found a charging Meyers in the slot as he beat Dostál to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead just under three minutes into the third period. Wood's feed beat the stick check attempt from Dostál, who was left helpless to the finish from Meyers.

However, the lead lasted just over a minute before the Ducks tied it up. Gauthier's red-hot November continued as he quickly ripped a face-off by Anaheim by Daccord just 75 seconds after Meyers broke the scoreless stalemate. Roger McQueen won the draw and LaCombe set up Gauthier's chance that leveled the game.

Wood helped create another chance for Mackie Samoskevich as Seattle's power play chance wound down later in the third. A stick left helped Seattle keep possession in the offensive zone and deny a pending breakout chance by the Ducks. The puck came to Samoskevich for a clean look, but Dostál denied the chance.

Dunn's go-ahead goal was a really weak goal for Dostál to let through. Jordan Eberle picked up a bouncing puck and drove into the offensive zone, setting up the trailing Dunn for a slap shot that slipped through the Ducks' goaltender. It wasn't screened or otherwise disrupted for Dostál to see the chance, it just squeezed through his frame for a 2-1 lead.

A soft shot from distance from Frank Vatrano went through traffic and off Daccord's pad, and Colangelo managed to fling the rebound by a sprawling Daccord to make it 2-2, answering Dunn's goal just 2:19 later.

Daccord's save on Terry kept the game tied, and Kakko delivered the winner with 2:25 left to play.

Daccord nearly scored a goalie goal, just missing the net by the right post with Dostál pulled inside the final minute. Instead, he helped lock down the victory for Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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