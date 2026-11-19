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The Brief Berkly Catton recorded the first hat trick of his NHL career as the Seattle Kraken cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Seattle set a franchise record with 24 shots in the first period before Catton and Matty Beniers scored 54 seconds apart in the second to break a 1-1 tie. Catton completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal in the final minute, becoming the fifth player in Kraken history to score three goals in a game.



Berkly Catton scored his first career hat trick, Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

The Kraken set a franchise record with 24 shots in the first period to just five from the Canucks. However, the game was tied on matching power-play goals from Catton and Jake DeBrusk.

Beniers and Catton scored 54 seconds apart in the second period to take a 3-1 lead n their first game back in North America since their NFL Global Series matchups with the Carolina Hurricanes in Helsinki, Finland last week. Catton then scored on an empty net in the final minute to complete the hat trick

Catton is the fifth Kraken player to record a hat trick, joining Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann, Brandon Montour and Jaden Schwartz.

The backstory:

Catton buried a one-timer from the right circle past Canucks goalie Leevi Merilainen with Max Sasson in the box for a tripping penalty. Catton had an eight-game point streak snapped by Carolina in the two games in Finland. Seattle scored just two games in the two games against the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

The Canucks – who have been the worst team in the NHL this season – were caved in for most of the first period but still came away level on the scoreboard. A slashing call after a breakaway chance by Jacob Melanson gave the Canucks their lone power-play chance of the first two periods.

DeBrusk got the last deflection on a shot from deep right in front of goal that worked through Philipp Grubauer to tie the game at 1-1 midway through the period.

A Montour slap shot missed the goal, but rebounded right to the stick of Beniers at the edge of goal as he tucked the puck behind Merilainen for a 2-1 lead. Montour also set up Catton's opening goal as he had a two-point night.

Catton then won a puck battle in the neutral zone, drove across the blue line and snapped a shot from outside the left face-off dot by Merilainen for a 3-1 edge.

Eberle added a power play goal in the third period as a Beniers pass deflected off his skate and into the net as the lead grew to 4-1.

The Kraken managed just four shots in the final frame as they coasted on their lead. A late power-play for the Canucks led them to pull their goalie as well to go 6-on-4 over the final three minutes as they attempted to chase the game. However, Seattle's penalty kill held and Catton scored with 43 seconds left to complete his hat trick

Freddy Gaudreau passed up a wide open chance at the net to give Catton the chance to finish it, as Catton's shot leaked into the goal through Elias Pettersson.

The 43 shots by Seattle are tied for sixth-most in a game in franchise history. The Kraken had 50 shots in a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on April 11, 2024.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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