Matty Beniers OT winner gives Seattle Kraken 2-1 win over Flames

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The Brief Matty Beniers scored on a breakaway just 55 seconds into overtime to give the Kraken a 2-1 victory over Calgary. Berkly Catton scored Seattle’s only goal in regulation, extending his point streak to seven games after an earlier goal was overturned following an offside challenge. Joey Daccord made 25 saves as Seattle bounced back from its 6-2 loss to Calgary last week and improved to 9-5-1.



Matty Beniers scored in overtime and Joey Daccord made 25 saves as the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Berkly Catton also scored for the Kraken (9-5-1), giving him points in seven consecutive games. Beniers’ goal came on a breakaway just 55 seconds into overtime.

Yegor Sharangovich had the Flames’ (7-8-1) only goal. Dustin Wolf stopped 27 shots.

With 7:45 left in the first period, Sharagovich tipped a slapshot past Daccord. Zach Whitecloud delivered the shot from the blue line.

A successful offside challenge by Calgary nullified what would have been a game-tying goal by Catton with 5:11 remaining in the period. Catton redeemed himself with 6:51 left in the second, beating Wolf high.

Martin Pospisil took his second goaltender interference penalty with 9:11 to go in the game when he ran into Daccord, attempting to play the puck behind his net. The collision left both players sprawled on the ice. Brandon Montour shoved Pospisil in retaliation. Both players earned roughing penalties.

Seattle bounced back after a 6-2 loss against Calgary on Oct. 30. The loss is the Flames’ first in overtime this season.

Matthew Wood made his debut in a Kraken sweater, starting the game alongside Chandler Stephenson and Freddy Gaudreau, but he failed to record a point. Seattle acquired Wood in exchange for Shane Wright in a one-for-one swap with the Nashville Predators on Nov. 1.

Up Next:

Kraken: Host the Rangers on Saturday.

Flames: Host the Ducks on Friday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press.

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