Monday Night Football: How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will host the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on Monday to round out week 8 of the NFL season. Game Day on FOX 13 begins at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. followed by Game Day on FOX 13's post-game coverage at 8:00 p.m.



The Seattle Seahawks will host the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field for Monday Night Football on Nov. 2.

Monday will be the Seahawks' first Monday Night Football game of the season, rounding out week 8 of the NFL season. Seattle will play one more Monday night game this season in week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Keep reading for how to watch Monday's upcoming prime-time game.

Monday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Bears

Game Day on FOX 13 begins at 4:00 p.m. Monday, providing pregame insights and what to expect as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. at Lumen Field, broadcasted locally on FOX 13 and on ESPN. Game Day on FOX 13 will provide post-game coverage at 8:00 p.m.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks signals against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

The Seahawks will play a Sunday afternoon game in week 9 against the Cardinals, with a 1:25 p.m. kickoff.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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