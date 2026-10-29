WA stalking suspect's bail raised to $500K after missed arraignment

The Brief A King County judge issued a new arrest warrant and raised Ingrid Johnson's bail to $500,000 after she failed to attend her arraignment, rejecting her norovirus claim and failure to appear via Zoom. Johnson faces felony stalking, cyber harassment, and false statement charges for allegedly terrorizing her ex-husband through escalating death threats, false kidnapping reports, and medical record leaks. Prosecutors and judges noted a prolonged history of protection order violations and court weaponization, including using artificial intelligence to submit nonsensical, inaccurate legal filings against her ex-husband and the court.



A King County judge issued a new arrest warrant and increased Ingrid Johnson’s bail to $500,000 after she failed to appear for her arraignment in a case involving allegations that she stalked, harassed and threatened to kill her ex-husband.

Johnson was arrested Oct. 14 at her parents’ home in Anacortes. While she was being held in the Skagit County Jail awaiting transfer to King County, her parents put up their home as collateral for her $150,000 bail, and she was released.

She was ordered to appear in King County Superior Court on Wednesday but sent the court a message claiming she had norovirus. Judge Nelson Lee rejected her supporting documentation, which included a text exchange with an online nurse.

WA woman dodges court hearing for stalking, harassment

What they're saying:

"The message, if you will, that she sent regarding the norovirus, I will say I find completely lacking in all credibility. It's basically a text exchange with a nurse online where she describes general symptoms and asks, ‘What I am in for — flu, norovirus.’ She says she is not sick very often and then the RN responds, ‘It could have been norovirus,’ and then goes on to offer some opinions," said Lee. "That is hardly, as she describes it, a clear indication that she is ill and cannot make it. I think there is a long history of her defying court orders. Her clear intent to avoid being held accountable or to answer the charges against her."

Still, Johnson was offered the opportunity to appear via Zoom, but she never logged on for the court hearing.

"I think the unstable nature of her mental condition puts the victim in particular at great risk, if not the ultimate risk, and the community as well," Lee said.

Ingrid Carolynn Johnson as seen in court documents. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Bail increased for stalking suspect

By the numbers:

Prosecutors requested that Judge Lee increase her bail amount. He agreed and raised it to $500,000.

"I was going to go up as high as $1 million because this needs to stop. I have grave concerns for the victim. Her escalating behavior, frankly, puts me in grave concern that she may act out her threats and cause the victim physical harm, or something worse," said Lee.

Johnson, who also uses the name Ingrid Reinke, faces charges of felony stalking, felony cyber harassment and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison for the felony stalking and 5 years for cyber harassment.

Prosecutors describe a prolonged pattern of protection order violations, abusive communications and escalating threats stemming from family court proceedings involving her ex-husband.

"The defendant has been engaged in a longstanding campaign of court order violations and harassment of the victim arising from civil family law matters," prosecutors wrote in requesting her original $150,000 bail.

Behind the allegations

Dig deeper:

According to charging documents, Johnson repeatedly attempted to persuade law enforcement officers to arrest her ex-husband by falsely claiming he had kidnapped their son. Prosecutors said her ex-husband had been granted legal custody and Johnson was allowed two hours of supervised visitation each week, which she was not using.

Investigators also documented messages in which Johnson allegedly threatened to kill her ex-husband and stab his eyes.

"I don't think even the most removed and casual observer could come away with any other impression than, frankly, that she has been terrorizing the victim," Lee said.

In a June 19, 2025, incident, her ex-husband reported receiving text messages containing screenshots of his medical records and threats to publish them on LinkedIn, according to charging documents. Police collected the messages and screenshots as evidence.

Claims of abusive litigation, cheating the courts

The other side:

The allegations also extend to Johnson’s use of the court system.

On Aug. 1, 2025, King County Superior Court Judge Monica Cary issued an amended order restricting Johnson’s filings. The court found she had engaged in a "knowing, willful, and extensive pattern of abusive litigation and weaponization of the Court system" against her ex-husband or his attorney.

Prosecutors said Johnson used artificial intelligence to generate filings containing incorrect information, improper legal citations and inaccurate interpretations of the law.

"Even while on warrant status, she has managed, somehow, to file electronically all manner of motions and pleadings and allegations against the court [and] individuals involved with the court, even though she was on warrant status, she didn't even bother to try to address that first. She just bombarded the court with what I would describe as nonsensical pleadings which, frankly, in reading everything that I have read, shows quite clearly that she has significant mental health issues, coupled with the history of violating the no-contact order and her alleged harassment of the victim," Lee said.

Authorities ask anyone who knows Johnson’s whereabouts to call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app, at P3Tips.com or by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to her arrest.

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