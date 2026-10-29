South Seattle shooting: 2 injured on Rainier Avenue after fight on bus

The Brief Two men were hospitalized Wednesday night after a bus argument led to a shooting on Rainier Avenue South and South Holden Street. Police say the suspect shot both victims after they exited the bus, firing up to 11 times before fleeing on foot. Seattle police searched the area with a K9 unit but did not locate the suspect; detectives are investigating.



Seattle police are searching for a gunman who wounded two men Wednesday night after an altercation on a Metro bus spilled onto a South Seattle street.

2 injured in South Seattle shooting after fight on Metro bus

What we know:

At around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Rainier Avenue South and South Holden Street. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the wrist, and a 33-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers treated both victims until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took them to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victims and the suspect on a Metro bus that continued as they exited at the bus stop. Shortly after, the suspect shot both men and left westbound on South Holden Street.

Witness describes aftermath of South Seattle bus stop shooting

FOX 13 Seattle spoke to a bystander who said he saw the aftermath.

What they're saying:

"About seven to 11 shots fired, and then the last one was one shot at the end," said the bystander. "And a lot of cops started showing up, and we were like, 'What's going on?' because [of] the gunshots, and we saw one guy got loaded up into the ambulance."

Officers brought in a K9 Unit and searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

South Seattle shooting: Suspect remains at-large

What we don't know:

As of 8 a.m., the Seattle Police Department had not released a description of the suspect.

Detectives with the SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit are leading the investigation and still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and live interviews by FOX 13 Seattle.

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