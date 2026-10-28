Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Federal Way, WA crash

The Brief Two drivers face vehicular homicide charges in a Federal Way crash that killed 16-year-old Dee-Jay Tuiasosopo. Prosecutors say one driver was intoxicated, while another was speeding over 85 mph before the deadly collision. One suspect remains jailed on $200,000 bail, though his next court date is currently unknown.



Two drivers are facing vehicular homicide charges, accused of causing a crash that killed a 16-year-old boy standing on a Federal Way sidewalk.

Roberto Chris Emory, 29, has been formally charged with vehicular homicide – DUI, and disregard for the safety of others.

What we know:

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at the intersection of Pacific Highway South and South 304th Street.

Emory, who was driving a Ford F-150, was turning left onto S. 304th St. when a second driver reportedly changed into the carpool lane without signaling, speeding at nearly 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

According to court documents, the second driver swerved to avoid Emory's truck, but both vehicles collided. The impact spun Emory's truck 180 degrees and sent the other vehicle sliding onto the southwest sidewalk, striking 16-year-old Dee-Jay Tuiasosopo.

The impact threw the teen roughly 121 feet. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Vigil for Dee-Jay Tuiasosopo, the teen killed in a suspected DUI crash in Federal Way on Friday, Oct. 23.

Emory remained at the scene and officers noted a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, finding empty containers of Hurricane IPA around his truck. According to court documents, Emory told officers he drank a tall can of the IPA, and a preliminary breath test registered a blood alcohol content of 0.170%.

The backstory:

Dee-Jay Tuiasosopo was a student-athlete at Federal Way High School who had played in a football game about a block away earlier that evening. Over the weekend, more than 100 people gathered at the intersection for a community vigil to honor him.

"His energy, light, and infectious presence reached far beyond what we as his family even realized," his family wrote. "Through this devastating tragedy, the family has learned just how many lives Dee-Jay touched."

Vigil for Dee-Jay Tuiasosopo, the teen killed in a suspected DUI crash in Federal Way on Friday, Oct. 23.

What's next:

King County prosecutors have charged Emory with vehicular homicide – DUI and disregard for the safety of others. He remains jailed on $200,000 bail.

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