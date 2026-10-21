Suspect arrested, no injuries after gunshots near Pasco, WA school

The Brief Pasco police arrested a suspect following a shooting reported near Stevens Middle School at 22nd and Yakima early Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel responded to multiple 911 calls at 1:23 p.m., but no injuries were reported at the scene. Authorities collected evidence to identify and apprehend the suspect, though the motive, target, and specific charges remain unknown.



A suspect was taken into police custody after a shooting near a middle school in Pasco, Washington early Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Pasco Police Department, several 911 calls came in around 1:23 p.m. reporting gunshots at 22nd and Yakima, just south of Stevens Middle School.

Police were dispatched to the area, and fire department personnel arrived to see if anyone needed treatment.

Authorities say no one appeared to be injured.

Officers collected evidence and conducted an investigation, and some hours later, identified the suspect and arrested him.

It is not known what led up to the shooting, if anyone was targeted, or what charges the suspect faces.

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