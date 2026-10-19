The Brief Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the September shooting death of 31-year-old Abraham Logan in Des Moines. Investigators say surveillance video shows the suspects chasing and shooting Logan after an altercation outside a bar. Both suspects remain jailed without bail and are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 22.



Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the murder of a man in a Des Moines driveway last month.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 31-year-old Abraham Logan on Sept. 20, 2026.

What we know:

Officers were called out to a reported shooting along Marine View Drive South just before 2 a.m. and found Logan lying in front of a closed auto repair shop as several people attempted CPR. Logan had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and shoulder, and despite life-saving efforts from first responders, he died at the scene.

Logan had attended a birthday party earlier that day and was walking with family after eating dinner across the street. As Logan and his family were walking north, they noticed an altercation broke out outside the All-Star Bar, where a man was punched.

Family members said Logan verbally attempted to stop the fight before shouting, "He's got a gun!" and running away.

Surveillance footage showed two men chasing Logan while raising handguns, with muzzle flashes visible as Logan fell to the ground. Investigators recovered 17 shell casings at the scene, along with multiple bullet fragments.

Des Moines Police investigate a deadly shooting on Sept. 20, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Using the surveillance video that captured the incident, police and community corrections officers were able to identify the two suspects as 29-year-old Derrick Laquan Stell Jr. and 41-year-old Keenan Deshawn Stell.

Des Moines Police announced Thursday that both suspects had been arrested and were booked into jail for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. They are both currently being held without bail.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify where they arrested the suspects or if they had recovered the handguns used in the deadly shooting.

What's next:

Stell and Stell Jr. are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 22, where they will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

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