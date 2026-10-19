Ballard light rail facing funding gaps as Seattle's Sound Transit hosts forum

The Brief Sound Transit leaders are hosting a public community forum Monday evening at the National Nordic Museum in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood to discuss light rail expansion timelines and funding hurdles. Agency officials face questions regarding the Ballard Link Extension, which currently lacks full construction funding to extend service past the Seattle Center to Ballard. The draft environmental impact statement for the project is expected to be released late this year or early next year as planning continues.



Residents in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood will have an opportunity Monday evening to address Sound Transit leaders directly regarding the future, timeline, and ongoing funding hurdles facing the proposed light rail expansion to their neighborhood.

Sound Transit is holding a public community forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the National Nordic Museum in Ballard. Agency leaders, Sound Transit board members, and local elected officials are scheduled to attend for a public question-and-answer session.

Addressing delays and funding gaps

A primary focus for attendees will be obtaining clarity on the updated Sound Transit 3 (ST3) project schedule and financial roadmap.

Under current agency timelines, light rail construction spanning from SODO to the Seattle Center is fully funded, with passenger service targeted to open in 2039. However, full construction funding required to extend the track through South Lake Union and all the way to Ballard has not yet been secured.

What's next:

To bridge the gap, Sound Transit is working to trim project costs and identify additional revenue streams while the expansion proceeds through the environmental review phase.

Environmental review and timeline

Timeline:

The Ballard Link Extension is designed to connect the Ballard neighborhood to key transit hubs through Seattle Center, South Lake Union, Westlake, and SODO. Once complete, the route is projected to serve nearly 150,000 daily riders, making it the highest-ridership expansion project in Sound Transit’s history.

The agency's next major regulatory milestone is the release of its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), which is expected late this year or in early 2027. Community feedback gathered during events like Monday's forum will help inform the project's progression during this phase.

Event details

What you can do:

The public forum runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the National Nordic Museum. Organizers noted that activities for children will be provided on-site, as well as refreshments.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and Sound Transit.

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