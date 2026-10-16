1 dead, 1 injured in Burien, WA shooting; no arrests made

The Brief One man was killed and another was injured in a 3:41 a.m. Friday shooting near Southwest 130th Street and Second Avenue Southwest in Burien. King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating the scene and have made no arrests, with no details yet released on what led to the shooting. Neighbors expressed shock and concern over the early morning violence, with some noting the block is typically calm while others cited ongoing concerns about local drug activity.



One man was killed and another was injured Friday morning in a shooting in Burien, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made as King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives continue investigating the scene.

Early morning shooting leaves one dead

Timeline:

Deputies and Burien police responded to the area near Southwest 130th Street and Second Avenue Southwest following reports of shots fired.

"At about 3:41 a.m., our King County Sheriff's Office 911 Center received a couple of 911 calls of a possible shooting," said Jace Hoch with the King County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead near the scene.

Scene of a shooting in Burien, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Second victim found nearby

The other side:

A short time later, officers were flagged down and located a second man who had left the immediate area after being shot. He is expected to survive.

Investigators have not released details regarding what led to the shooting or whether the two victims knew each other.

Neighbors express concern over violence

What they're saying:

Some residents on Second Avenue Southwest described the neighborhood as typically quiet, making the early morning gunfire startling.

"It's very calm. It's usually people walking around with dogs and I see kids over there just playing on their bikes," neighbor Yadi Delrio said, calling the incident "very disturbing" and "a little scary."

"This is weird. I didn't see this coming," Delrio added.

But while some residents viewed the incident as unusual, others who spoke off-camera reported ongoing concerns about drug activity in the area and expressed a desire for peace on their block.

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