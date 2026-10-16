Major Crimes detectives investigate deadly shooting in Burien, WA

The Brief There is a large police presence in Burien, Washington, on Friday morning with law enforcement from multiple agencies. FOX 13 Seattle is at the scene gathering more information, and a spokesperson from the King County Sheriff's Office is expected to deliver more details shortly. Authorities say one person was found dead, and another person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.



Police are investigating a shooting in Burien that left a man dead and another person injured early Friday morning.

(FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell)

Large police presence in Burien, WA

What we know:

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at around 3:41 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting near the corner of Southwest 130th Street and 2nd Avenue Southwest. Along with deputies, law enforcement from multiple other agencies were pulled to the scene, including Shoreline, Burien and SeaTac police.

FOX 13 Seattle reporters are gathering more information, which remains limited.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson with the King County Sheriff's Office said that one person was found dead, and one person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Several people at the scene are being interviewed by detectives.

What we don't know:

Authorities say there will be another update in a few hours as Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from live reporting from FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell and information at the scene from a spokesperson with the King County Sheriff's Office.

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