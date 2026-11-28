The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after an unresponsive man was found dead near Fawcett Avenue and 13th Street just after 4 a.m. Saturday. This is the second time a man has been found dead in Tacoma this week, though police report there is no known threat to the broader community. The victim's exact cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner, and investigators are asking the public for tips or surveillance video.



Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead early Saturday morning near the intersection of Fawcett Avenue and 13th Street.

The incident marks the second time a man has been found dead in Tacoma this week, following a deadly shooting in the city on Wednesday.

Early morning 911 response

What we know:

Emergency crews first responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive man just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Fire personnel arrived at the scene and alerted the Tacoma Police Department while attempting to treat the individual.

"As they were working on the individual, it was obvious to them that it did not appear to be a natural cause," Tacoma Police Department Public Information Officer Shelbie Boyd said.

Boyd noted that while authorities are waiting on the medical examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death, detectives are actively treating the case as a homicide.

"When it’s obvious, it’s obvious, but when it’s not, we want to be really careful," Boyd said.

Neighbors react to police presence

What they're saying:

The quiet residential stretch along Fawcett Avenue and 13th Street was met with a heavy police presence Saturday morning. Resident Derek Koch, who lives feet from where the man was discovered, said he noticed the activity when leaving his home.

"We were leaving this morning and saw a bunch of police activity," Koch said, adding that officers at the scene indicated the death was not the result of a shooting.

Koch described the neighborhood as safe and friendly, expressing shock at the investigation so close to home. He asked the community to keep the victim in their prayers following the Thanksgiving holiday.

"It’s a little close to home. I’ve never experienced anything like this," Koch said. "Obviously they have a family, and especially after Thanksgiving, it’s a sad, sad thing."

Police ask for public's help

What we don't know:

Police said there is currently no known threat to the broader community.

Investigators have released few additional details and are urging anyone with information or surveillance video from the area around Fawcett Avenue and 13th Street to contact police.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with officials within the Tacoma Police Department and some people who lived near the crime scene.

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