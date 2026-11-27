The Brief Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced that emergency repairs to replace two deteriorated timber piles beneath the Vashon Island ferry terminal dock will begin Saturday, Nov. 28, with all lanes expected to reopen before the weekend of Dec. 5–6. Ferry officials warn that drivers on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route should expect significant backups on Sunday, Nov. 29, when two additional boarding lanes close from sunrise through mid-afternoon for piledriving. Riders Mark Wheeler and Caleb and Whitley Barbier told FOX 13 Seattle that while the closures could cause delays for commuters, they welcome the prompt repairs to address the aging infrastructure.



Drivers traveling through the Vashon Island ferry terminal should plan for extra wait times and potential backups this weekend as Washington State Ferries (WSF) launches emergency dock repairs.

Starting Saturday, construction crews will begin work to replace damaged support beams beneath the Vashon terminal dock. While most of the repairs will stay contained within an existing work zone, ferry officials are warning riders of a major squeeze on Sunday when additional loading lanes shut down for piledriving.

What’s closing and when

Local perspective:

The construction stems from a routine structural inspection that uncovered two deteriorated timber piles supporting the trestle beneath the dock. Out of an abundance of caution, WSF restricted traffic on November 19, closing one vehicle boarding lane and one exit lane in the middle of the dock.

Here is what drivers on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route need to know heading into the repair window:

Saturday, Nov. 28: Repair work officially begins. Most construction activity will remain inside the two middle lanes already blocked off.

Sunday, Nov. 29 (Sunrise – Mid-afternoon): Drivers will see the heaviest construction activity. WSF will close two additional boarding lanes on the dock for piledriving, significantly reducing loading capacity.

Reopening: WSF expects crews to wrap up repairs and reopen all lanes before the weekend of Dec. 5-6.

Ferry officials are urging drivers to expect delays loading and unloading, prepare for longer lines stretching up the hill, and follow directions from terminal staff guiding traffic around the work zone.

Riders react to the repairs

What they're saying:

On Friday, riders preparing to cross Puget Sound said unpredictable waits are already a familiar part of ferry travel, and many welcomed the quick turnaround on maintenance.

Mark Wheeler, who was traveling to Vashon Island, said the lane closures won't catch him off guard, though he plans to adjust his schedule.

"Ferries are not typically right on schedule," Wheeler said. "So, the fact that they’re a little later than usual isn’t a surprise to us."

Wheeler noted that wait times on the route already vary widely depending on the time of day.

"It’s quite random. Sometimes we’re lucky and get right on… but I would say the average would be 20 to 30 minutes," Wheeler said. "It depends on when you come. There are periods where there are many ferries and there are periods when they’re not."

With Sunday’s piledriving set to cut into boarding lanes, Wheeler said his game plan is simple: "We will definitely be leaving home earlier. There’s no question about that."

Big picture view:

Looking at the bigger picture, Wheeler said finding deteriorated timber piles under a busy dock reflects a broader national issue.

"All of our infrastructure is really deteriorating," Wheeler said. "We really haven’t been investing in it broadly. I’m talking about the whole U.S. So, it’s not at all surprising that we have it here."

'A hindrance' for commuters, but a necessary fix

Caleb and Whitley Barbier have been taking the ferry frequently while house hunting on Vashon Island. The couple said they love the island's quiet atmosphere just a short trip from Seattle and generally find the boat reliable.

"We’ve waited in line for like an hour or two hours before, but for the most part we typically just jump on," Caleb Barbier said.

While the couple has flexibility in their schedule, Whitley Barbier pointed out that weekend lane closures could create a real headache for daily commuters and island workers.

"Waiting doesn’t bother us, but I think for other people who are trying to get to work or trying to get across, it could be a hindrance," she said.

Still, both agreed that tackling the structural damage immediately is better than letting the problem grow.

"Pretty encouraging just to know that they’re working on it," Whitley Barbier said, "That way it’s not as bad of a problem."

Tips for traveling through Vashon this week

What you can do:

Build in a buffer: Arrive earlier than usual, especially if you are traveling between sunrise and mid-afternoon on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Watch for backups: Expect queues to extend further up the hill approaching the terminal.

Follow crew instructions: Pay close attention to terminal staff directing vehicle traffic around the active construction zone.

Check alerts: Monitor Washington State Ferries travel alerts before heading to the dock for real-time sailing updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Ferries and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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