Seattle weather: Coastal flooding still issue in some areas; calmer weather returns Saturday
SEATTLE - After an impactful Thanksgiving filled with king tides, coastal flooding concerns, and a tornado warning for some areas of Western Washington, the heavy rain and wind calmed down heading into the afternoon and evening hours.
A tornado warning was issued briefly for areas including Issaquah, Fall City, North Bend and Snoqualmie on Thursday as thunderstorms rolled through. No damage reported.
NWS tornado warning on Thanksgiving (NWS)
Average high temperatures on Thanksgiving were in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will bring slightly cooler temperatures, which will be closer to average for this time of year.
Overnight, showers will linger in some areas, but will be lighter in comparison to what Western Washington experienced earlier in the week.
On Friday, a weaker system will bring light rain to the lowlands and light snow to the Cascades.
Light rain returns to Western Washington on Friday with cooler temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Northern Cascades for an additional 6 inches of snow above 4,000 feet. The Cascade Passes will see some light snow accumulations, generally 1 to 2 inches in Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes.
The winter storm warning is in effect until at least 4 am Friday morning for Washington Pass and areas of the Northern Cascades.
Saturday, Western Washington will largely get a break from the rain and Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with the best chance for rain to return on Monday and Tuesday.
Though tides peaked on Thursday, coastal flooding does remain a threat for many areas heading into the weekend. Areas along the north interior coastline are favored to see the highest chance for coastal flooding.
The Source: Information in this story came from various weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.
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