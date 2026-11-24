The Brief A strong frontal system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing gusty winds (30–40 mph in Central/South Puget Sound) and heavy rain (1 inch in lowlands, up to 5 inches in the Olympics), with high snow levels keeping Cascade passes wet rather than snowy. King Tides combined with storm surge and large waves threaten major coastal flooding along the Pacific Coast on Wednesday and inland Puget Sound and Strait of Juan de Fuca shorelines on Thanksgiving Day. Wet and breezy conditions persist through Thanksgiving before giving way to quieter weather on Saturday and light showers on Sunday.



Western Washington is in the middle of an active weather pattern, with systems lined up to bring more rain and gusty winds through the Thanksgiving week.

Showers will ease up initially this evening, with a potential for heavier scattered showers by early Wednesday morning.

On and off rain showers are expected Tuesday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Most of Wednesday’s daylight hours will bring on and off showers with some dry time in the mix. The FOX 13 Weather Team recommends traveling before sunset to avoid gusty winds and heavier rain.

Stronger winds, heavy rain Wednesday night

By the numbers:

A stronger frontal system moves into the region Wednesday night into early Thursday.

The greatest wind concerns will be along the Washington Coast and across the North Interior, where strong winds are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Other areas could also see gusty conditions, though the strongest gusts in the Central and South Puget Sound areas look to stay in the 30 to 40 mph range.

This system will also bring heavy rain at times. Forecast rainfall totals from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon include:

Washington Coast: More than 2 inches

Olympic Mountains: 3 to 5 inches

Cascade Mountains: 1.5 to 3 inches

Interior lowlands: Around 1 inch, outside the Olympic rain shadow

Snow levels will remain well above the mountain passes, so it will be mainly rain falling over the highways to get you across the Cascades.

A stronger system will bring wind and rain to Western Washington on Thanksgiving morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

King tides: Major coastal flooding potential

Big picture view:

One of the biggest concerns this week will be the combination of King Tides, large waves and low atmospheric pressure.

King Tides are some of the highest naturally occurring tides of the year. They happen when the gravitational pull of the moon and sun combine to produce especially high water levels. When storm systems bring lower atmospheric pressure and large ocean waves at the same time, coastal water levels can rise even higher.

The timing of the highest tides is concerning this week:

Wednesday: The greatest coastal flooding potential is expected along the Pacific Coast.

Thanksgiving Day: High water levels and coastal flooding concerns shift toward inland shorelines, including areas around the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Puget Sound.

The combination of high tides, storm surge and large surf could produce major coastal flooding in vulnerable locations. Flooding may affect beaches, waterfront roads, low-lying neighborhoods and other areas near the water.

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Thanksgiving forecast: Still wet and breezy

Local perspective:

The active weather pattern will continue through Thanksgiving, with additional periods of rain and breezy conditions possible. Showers and occasional wind will remain part of the forecast as the front moves through.

The coastal flooding threat will also be important to watch on Thanksgiving Day, especially around the inland waterways.

It will be a wet Thanksgiving weekend in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will the weather calm down this weekend?

What's next:

There are signs of a little quieter weather developing over the weekend, especially on Saturday. Sunday could bring some light showers with temperatures close to average for this time of year.

It will be a stormy week for Thanksgiving travel in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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