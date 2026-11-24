The Brief Protesters blocked Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's SUV from leaving an anti-ICE rally outside Alaska Airlines' headquarters, despite her speaking against the agency at the event. Over 100 demonstrators gathered at Sea-Tac Airport and marched to the airline's offices after ICE agents arrested two people on a jetway over the weekend. King County Executive Girmay Zahilay is demanding a Port of Seattle investigation into how federal agents accessed the restricted jetway and what airport staff knew.



Video taken by FOX 13 at a rally against ICE outside of Alaska Airlines' headquarters shows protesters blocking Mayor Katie Wilson's vehicle from leaving the premises.

In the video, a swath of protesters can be heard chanting in Spanish, while various police officers and deputies work to keep people away from the mayor's SUV.

Signs referring to the mayor as "Shady Katie" and accusing her of partnering with ICE could be seen in the video. Wilson attended the event and spoke out against ICE during her speech.

The rally was held to protest the arrests of two individuals by ICE at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 Seattle received the following statement from a spokesperson for Mayor Wilson:

"A small number of people from a group called Super Familia surrounded the car even though their central demand appears to be regarding Governor Ferguson. Mayoral staff explained that the City of Seattle is not in a position to make the change they wanted and also offered to meet with them to understand their demands better. They did not constructively engage and instead responded with verbal abuse. This took place on the fringes after the main event, which was a union- and immigrant rights’ group-organized rally against ICE’s recent actions at SeaTac. Mayor Wilson and Executive Zahilay spoke at this event without incident."

Rally against ICE arrests held outside Alaska Airlines headquarters

The backstory:

More than 100 protesters rallied at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to demand the removal of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from airports following the arrest of two people on a jetway over the weekend.

Video of federal agents entering the jetway and detaining the two individuals sparked widespread criticism locally and nationally. Demonstrators of various ages braved cold weather to voice their opposition and call for greater passenger protections.

Local Leaders Demand Accountability

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay were among the speakers addressing the crowd.

"For a federal agency to create that kind of fear at an airport is beyond reckless and irresponsible," Zahilay said during the rally.

Zahilay stated that local leaders want to send a clear message to the federal government that ICE should be removed from airports, while also urging airlines to protect passenger privacy. He additionally called on Congress to hold the agency accountable and seek answers from the Department of Homeland Security.

"I don't want to hear about no blue wave if we're not gonna get some (expletive) done," Zahilay told attendees.

Protesters Echo Concerns Over Airport Safety

Dig deeper:

Several demonstrators shared their frustration with federal immigration enforcement tactics at the airport.

One protester criticized the presence of masked agents in restricted airport areas, noting that post-9/11 security measures were meant to keep airports safe rather than facilitate such enforcement actions.

Another attendee emphasized support for immigrant communities, while a third speaker stated that future generations would look back on the federal administration's actions "with deep shame."

March to Alaska Airlines Headquarters

Following the speeches, demonstrators marched with signs to the headquarters of Alaska Airlines to deliver a letter to the company's CEO.

Security personnel and King County Sheriff's deputies blocked the group from entering the building. According to event organizers, they were eventually able to hand the letter to a security guard before concluding the demonstration with chants of, "We'll be back."

Calls for a Port of Seattle Investigation

What's next:

In addition to the rally, Zahilay—also referenced in broadcast reporting as a King County councilmember—is demanding a full public accounting of Saturday's arrests from the Port of Seattle.

Specifically, he is seeking details on how ICE agents gained access to the jetway and what airport staff knew about the operation and when.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who attended the rally outside of Alaska Airlines' headquarters on Tuesday, the office of Mayor Katie Wilson, and video taken by FOX 13 and other videos circulating social media of the protestors blocking Mayor Wilson's SUV.

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