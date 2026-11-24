Seattle man arrested after 68-mile pursuit through southwest Washington
SEATTLE - A Seattle man was arrested after leading deputies on a 68-mile chase that stretched from Longview to Thurston County.
The backstory:
It started with a report of a stolen vehicle along Nichols Boulevard early Monday morning, where officers located the driver leaving the area and attempted to stop him.
Police said he fled over the Cowlitz Way Bridge towards Kelso and got onto northbound I-5, speeding at around 120 mph.
Police officers and troopers deployed mobile spikes on I-5 as the pursuit continued up into Lewis County.
The suspect exited the freeway in Thurston County and continued through the town of Littlerock.
A Longview officer and Thurston County deputy were able to get ahead of the vehicle and deploy spikes again, and the lead pursuing Longview officer executed a PIT maneuver near 105th Avenue Southwest and Delphi Road Southwest. The pursuit was officially brought to an end after 68 miles.
Seattle man arrested on 12 charges
The suspect, identified as a 31-year-old Seattle man, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen vehicle, six counts of possession of stolen property, DUI, possession of a controlled substance (meth and fentanyl), and third-degree driving with license suspended or revoked.
What they're saying:
The Longview Police Department thanked the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol for their assistance in this case.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Longview Police Department.