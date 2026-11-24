The Brief Tacoma increased the price of street parking from $1 to $1.50 per hour. The hope is to get people parking for longer periods of time to move into garages and lots and clear up space for short-term parking. Some people who work in the city say this change is unfair and costing them too much to go to their jobs.



The City of Tacoma increased how much it costs to park on the street in an effort to get more people inside garages. However, workers say it is causing issues.

Tacoma street parking prices going up

What we know:

In October, street parking rates increased from $1 to $1.50 per hour.

City officials say the goal is to encourage people who are parking their cars for longer stays to move into garages and lots and keep street parking open for shorter visits.

The city says the demand for on-street parking has grown, while parking remains readily available in downtown garages and lots.

"It’s hard for them to park their car," said Thao Chau, owner of Lavahat Tea House.

Chau says more parking in front of her shop would help business.

The push to public transportation

The other side:

However, some workers along the same street do not think it is a fair trade-off to increase parking rates to push drivers into garages.

"It’s ridiculous that I have to keep coming in and out, putting money in the meter, just to do my job," said Shane Dressen. "It’s almost cheaper for me just to roll the dice and not pay – and pay the twice a month $60 parking fee I’m going to get," he added.

Dressen tells FOX 13 Seattle what is most frustrating about this change is you can park for free in other parts of the city.

Other people complain there are no nearby parking garages that are convenient for where they work. One employee told FOX 13 Seattle off-camera, that she has to get to work at 6 a.m., and she would not feel safe walking blocks through the city in the dark.

The city just recently approved its new budget, which includes a 10% increase to parking garages and lots.

City officials say even with that increase, it will be cheaper than parking along the street at the $1.50 rate.

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