The Brief A suspect was hospitalized, and no officers were injured following an officer-involved shooting in Puyallup on Tuesday morning. Puyallup police responded to a home on 8th Avenue Northwest around 2 a.m. and alerted the public via social media at 3:23 a.m. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting.



An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a police officer in Puyallup Tuesday morning.

Large police presence in Puyallup, WA neighborhood

Timeline:

The Puyallup Police Department sent out the initial alert about the incident on social media at about 3:23 a.m.

What they're saying:

"We are responding to an officer involved shooting in the NW area of town," wrote the PPD. "More information to come."

Dig deeper:

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the department and learned that the incident began at around 2 a.m. when police responded to a home on 8th Avenue Northwest.

Authorities said the suspect was shot and is at the hospital. No officers were hurt.

The PPD said the Pierce County Sheriff's Office will be leading the investigation.

Further information is limited at this time.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Puyallup Police Department.

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