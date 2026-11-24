Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Puyallup, WA
PUYALLUP, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a police officer in Puyallup Tuesday morning.
Large police presence in Puyallup, WA neighborhood
Timeline:
The Puyallup Police Department sent out the initial alert about the incident on social media at about 3:23 a.m.
What they're saying:
"We are responding to an officer involved shooting in the NW area of town," wrote the PPD. "More information to come."
Dig deeper:
FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the department and learned that the incident began at around 2 a.m. when police responded to a home on 8th Avenue Northwest.
Authorities said the suspect was shot and is at the hospital. No officers were hurt.
The PPD said the Pierce County Sheriff's Office will be leading the investigation.
Further information is limited at this time.
What's next:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Puyallup Police Department.
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