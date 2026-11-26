The Brief FOX 13 Seattle Anchor David Rose hosted the 16th annual Thanksgiving for All celebration at Seattle's Xtadium on Thursday. The event offered free lunch and free warm gifts for the community from noon to 3:00 p.m., such as clothing and shoes. 200 pies, 70 turkeys and over a thousand meals were served to members of the community.



For its 16th year in a row, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor David Rose, alongside local legends and businesses, hosted Thanksgiving for All at Xtadium in Seattle.

200 pies, 70 turkeys and over a thousand meals were served to members of the community.

The event offered free lunch and free warm gifts for the community from noon to 3:00 p.m., such as clothing and shoes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Event organizers share photos of the hundreds of pumpkin pies purchased for the event. (Amir Azer | Xtadium)

Local perspective:

FOX 13 Seattle Anchor David Rose started the event with friends and local restaurant owners 16 years ago and this year they handed out jackets, socks and even free pet food and coats for dogs.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Thanksgiving for All 2026 at Xtadium (FOX 13 Seattle)

"I get to be connected to a bunch of people who love to serve and that's why I'm here." — Larry Snyder, Community volunteer

The Source: Information in this story came from Xtadium and FOX 13 Seattle's David Rose.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the Thurston County Sheriff's Offi