Celebrating 'Thanksgiving for all' at Xtadium in Seattle, WA
SEATTLE - For its 16th year in a row, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor David Rose, alongside local legends and businesses, hosted Thanksgiving for All at Xtadium in Seattle.
200 pies, 70 turkeys and over a thousand meals were served to members of the community.
The event offered free lunch and free warm gifts for the community from noon to 3:00 p.m., such as clothing and shoes.
Event organizers share photos of the hundreds of pumpkin pies purchased for the event. (Amir Azer | Xtadium)
Local perspective:
FOX 13 Seattle Anchor David Rose started the event with friends and local restaurant owners 16 years ago and this year they handed out jackets, socks and even free pet food and coats for dogs.
Thanksgiving for All 2026 at Xtadium (FOX 13 Seattle)
The Source: Information in this story came from Xtadium and FOX 13 Seattle's David Rose.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Thurston County Sheriff's Offi