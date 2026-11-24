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The Brief The Seahawks signed tackle Chase Lundt off Buffalo’s practice squad as they deal with injuries to starting tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas. Cross could return against San Francisco, but Lucas appears likely to miss the game with an ankle injury, increasing Seattle’s need for offensive line depth. Seattle waived cornerback Avery Smith to make room for Lundt after also promoting veteran tackle Bobby Hart to the active roster Monday.



The Seattle Seahawks signed tackle Chase Lundt off the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills to their active roster on Tuesday as the team deals with injuries to starting tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

The team promoted tackle Bobby Hart from the practice squad to the active roster on Monday, and Lundt's addition adds some extra depth at the spot. Cornerback Avery Smith – who was acquired during roster cuts at the end of training camp for a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Los Angeles Chargers – was waived to open a roster spot for Lundt's addition.

While Cross could return to action this week, Lucas appears likely to miss Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle sprain sustained in Seattle's last game against the Las Vegas Raiders before their bye week. Josh Jones has filled in at left tackle with Cross out of the lineup, and Hart played right tackle in place of Lucas after his injury in Las Vegas. If neither can play this week, the Seahawks would need a backup tackle at the ready behind Jones and Hart.

The backstory:

Lundt, 26, was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2025 out of the University of Connecticut, where he was teammates with former Seahawks guard Christian Haynes. Lundt has appeared in just two NFL games, playing a total of eight snaps with just three on offense, last year in Buffalo. The Seahawks might also see Lundt as a potential option at guard, where the team is still awaiting the return of Quenton Nelson after a procedure on his knee ahead of the bye week. Since he was signed off another team's practice squad, he'll need to spend at least three weeks on Seattle's active roster.

Smith, an undrafted rookie out of the University of Toledo, has played in six games this year for Seattle, though exclusively on special teams. If he clears waivers, the Seahawks would likely try to re-sign him to their practice squad.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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