The Brief A 19-year-old died early Friday morning after he was shot by another 19-year-old in East Wenatchee, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Upon investigating, deputies learned that a 19-year-old intentionally pointed the gun and shot at the victim, believing the gun was not loaded. The suspect was arrested for first-degree manslaughter. The relationship between the suspect and the victim remains unclear at this time.



A 19-year-old died early Friday morning after he was shot by another 19-year-old in East Wenatchee, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies say they were notified by the Central Washington Hospital of a man who had been dropped off with a gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m.

Upon investigating, deputies learned that a 19-year-old intentionally pointed the gun and shot at the victim, believing the gun was not loaded. The victim was shot in the chest and was driven to the hospital from a residence in East Wenatchee.

The sheriff's office added that it learned that several people had gathered at the East Wenatchee residence and were drinking alcohol while handling guns.

The injured 19-year-old was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to the severity of his injuries. The victim later died at the hospital.

The suspect was arrested for first-degree manslaughter.

What they're saying:

"The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our partner agencies for their assistance throughout this investigation. Their professionalism, expertise, and collaboration were instrumental in conducting a thorough investigation and ensuring accountability," the agency said.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the suspect and the victim remains unclear at this time.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

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