article

The Brief Luke Raley’s three-year run with the Mariners ended Friday when Seattle declined to tender the veteran outfielder a contract for the 2027 season. Raley started last season hitting .280 with 13 home runs and a .932 OPS through May before a forearm injury contributed to a significant decline in production. Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Matt Brash and Brendan Donovan were among the arbitration-eligible players tendered contracts by Seattle before Friday’s deadline.



The Seattle Mariners non-tendered outfielder Luke Raley, allowing him to become a free agent, while tendering contracts to 30 players ahead of Friday's MLB roster deadline.

Teams had until 2 p.m. PT to tender contract offers to players not under contract for the 2027 season. Several players, such as Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, and Brendan Donovan, are eligible for salary arbitration, while the majority are fully under team control.

The backstory:

Raley, 32, spent the last three seasons in Seattle after being acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. Raley got off to a tremendous start last season, batting .280 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI and a .932 OPS through the end of May. However, his production fell off a cliff as he battled a forearm injury, batting just .152 with two home runs, eight RBI and a .442 OPS in his final 41 games played from June onward.

The Mariners are more pressed to find a backup center field option behind Julio Rodríguez, who was one of seven players already under contract before Friday. Raley platooned with Dominic Canzone in right field opposite Randy Arozarena. However, the arrival of third baseman Maikel Garcia is bumping Donovan into the outfield, and Canzone's breakout year cemented him an everyday lineup spot. With a potential free agent addition, and minor league options such as Lazaro Montes available at the corner spots, Raley's skills could become a bit redundant.

Rodríguez, catcher Cal Raleigh, first baseman Josh Naylor, newly acquired third baseman Maikel Garcia, shortstop Colt Emerson, reliever Seranthony Domínguez and closer Andrés Muñoz were already signed through at least next season. Domínguez and Muñoz are entering the final year of their contracts.

The Mariners’ major league 40-man roster now stands at 37 players. The following 30 players were tendered contracts by the Mariners:

Pitchers (17)

Kade Anderson, LHP

Eduard Bazardo, RHP (arbitration eligible)

Matt Brash, RHP (arbitration eligible)

Cooper Criswell, RHP (arbitration eligible)

Nick Davila, RHP

Logan Gilbert, RHP (arbitration eligible)

Emerson Hancock, RHP

George Kirby, RHP (arbitration eligible)

Isaac Mattson, RHP

James McArthur, RHP

Robinson Ortiz, LHP

Michael Rucker, RHP (arbitration eligible)

Gabe Speier, LHP (arbitration eligible)

Troy Taylor, RHP

Carlos Vargas, RHP (arbitration eligible)

Cole Wilcox, RHP

Bryan Woo, RHP (arbitration eligible)

Infielders (5)

Ryan Bliss, INF

Leo Rivas, INF

Brock Rodden, INF

Michael Toglia, INF

Cole Young, INF

Outfielders (6)

Michael Arroyo, INF/OF

Brennen Davis, OF

Brendan Donovan, INF/OF (arbitration eligible)

Grant McCray, OF

Lazaro Montes, OF

Dominic Canzone, OF (arbitration eligible)

Catchers (2)

Willie MacIver, C

Jhonny Pereda, C

Signed (7)

Seranthony Domínguez, RHP, signed through 2027 with options through 2028.

Colt Emerson, INF, signed through 2033 with options through 2034.

Maikel Garcia, INF, signed through 2030 with options through 2031.

Andrés Muñoz, RHP, signed through 2027 with options through 2028.

Josh Naylor, 1B, signed through 2030.

Cal Raleigh, C, signed through 2030 with a vesting option for 2031.

Julio Rodríguez, OF, signed through 2029 with options through 2039.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners acquire All-Star 3B Maikel Garcia in trade with Royals

Seattle Mariners trade: All-Star 3B Maikel Garcia acquired from Royals

Seattle Mariners hire Tanner Swanson, CJ Gillman

Why the Seattle Mariners believe in new manager Jason Kanzler

Seattle Mariners introduce new manager Jason Kanzler

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .