Luke Raley becomes free agent after Seattle Mariners non-tender
The Seattle Mariners non-tendered outfielder Luke Raley, allowing him to become a free agent, while tendering contracts to 30 players ahead of Friday's MLB roster deadline.
Teams had until 2 p.m. PT to tender contract offers to players not under contract for the 2027 season. Several players, such as Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, and Brendan Donovan, are eligible for salary arbitration, while the majority are fully under team control.
The backstory:
Raley, 32, spent the last three seasons in Seattle after being acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. Raley got off to a tremendous start last season, batting .280 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI and a .932 OPS through the end of May. However, his production fell off a cliff as he battled a forearm injury, batting just .152 with two home runs, eight RBI and a .442 OPS in his final 41 games played from June onward.
The Mariners are more pressed to find a backup center field option behind Julio Rodríguez, who was one of seven players already under contract before Friday. Raley platooned with Dominic Canzone in right field opposite Randy Arozarena. However, the arrival of third baseman Maikel Garcia is bumping Donovan into the outfield, and Canzone's breakout year cemented him an everyday lineup spot. With a potential free agent addition, and minor league options such as Lazaro Montes available at the corner spots, Raley's skills could become a bit redundant.
Rodríguez, catcher Cal Raleigh, first baseman Josh Naylor, newly acquired third baseman Maikel Garcia, shortstop Colt Emerson, reliever Seranthony Domínguez and closer Andrés Muñoz were already signed through at least next season. Domínguez and Muñoz are entering the final year of their contracts.
The Mariners’ major league 40-man roster now stands at 37 players. The following 30 players were tendered contracts by the Mariners:
Pitchers (17)
- Kade Anderson, LHP
- Eduard Bazardo, RHP (arbitration eligible)
- Matt Brash, RHP (arbitration eligible)
- Cooper Criswell, RHP (arbitration eligible)
- Nick Davila, RHP
- Logan Gilbert, RHP (arbitration eligible)
- Emerson Hancock, RHP
- George Kirby, RHP (arbitration eligible)
- Isaac Mattson, RHP
- James McArthur, RHP
- Robinson Ortiz, LHP
- Michael Rucker, RHP (arbitration eligible)
- Gabe Speier, LHP (arbitration eligible)
- Troy Taylor, RHP
- Carlos Vargas, RHP (arbitration eligible)
- Cole Wilcox, RHP
- Bryan Woo, RHP (arbitration eligible)
Infielders (5)
- Ryan Bliss, INF
- Leo Rivas, INF
- Brock Rodden, INF
- Michael Toglia, INF
- Cole Young, INF
Outfielders (6)
- Michael Arroyo, INF/OF
- Brennen Davis, OF
- Brendan Donovan, INF/OF (arbitration eligible)
- Grant McCray, OF
- Lazaro Montes, OF
- Dominic Canzone, OF (arbitration eligible)
Catchers (2)
- Willie MacIver, C
- Jhonny Pereda, C
Signed (7)
- Seranthony Domínguez, RHP, signed through 2027 with options through 2028.
- Colt Emerson, INF, signed through 2033 with options through 2034.
- Maikel Garcia, INF, signed through 2030 with options through 2031.
- Andrés Muñoz, RHP, signed through 2027 with options through 2028.
- Josh Naylor, 1B, signed through 2030.
- Cal Raleigh, C, signed through 2030 with a vesting option for 2031.
- Julio Rodríguez, OF, signed through 2029 with options through 2039.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
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