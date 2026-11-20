The Brief The Seattle/King County Clinic will hold its final free healthcare event April 29–May 2, 2027, ending a 12-year tradition. The clinic has served more than 36,000 patients, providing free medical, dental and vision care worth over $33 million. Rising costs, staffing challenges and equipment shortages prompted the closure. Organizers plan to redirect resources to year-round healthcare providers.



After 12 years of turning theaters, arenas, and event halls into a temporary hospital for thousands of residents without affordable care, the Seattle/King County Clinic will hold its final event from April 29 through May 2, 2027, organizers announced.

"I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do to provide an intervention in that space for as long as we have," said Randy Engstrom, Seattle Center acting director.

First launched in 2014 as a short-term bridge around the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, the four-day pop-up clinic has served more than 36,000 patients, roughly 3,000 people a year. It saved them more than $33 million in out-of-pocket costs for free medical, dental, and vision care. Behind the scenes, more than 100 partner organizations and 40,000 volunteers over the years have kept the operation running.

"Volunteers of every stripe, from medical professionals to just neighborhood folks," said Engstrom. "The willingness of people to come in and welcome the neighbor is really a powerful thing."

Engstrom was running the campus's Office of Arts and Culture when the clinic began in 2014. He said the decision to sunset the program is bittersweet, shaped by what the event has meant to the city, the mounting operational pressures behind the scenes, and the question of what should come next.

What the clinic means to Seattle

The backstory:

Over more than a decade, the clinic became a signature example of community-led care on the Seattle Center campus, drawing medical professionals and everyday neighbors alike.

"I think, in many ways, the clinic represents all the best parts of both the Seattle Center and the city itself. The center, at its best, really aims to meet the needs of community whenever they are and wherever we can. And the clinic is a great example," said Engstrom.

Seattle/King County Clinic

The acting director said watching the pop-up effort scale up over the years, and seeing thousands of people step forward to help, left a lasting impression.

"Just to see it, what it had grown into and what a remarkable offering it was for the community was really powerful. "I hope that whatever we’re able to do going forward can appropriately respect the legacy that the clinic has created and give us a catalyst of what could come next."

Many of those served are part of the "missing middle," people who earn too much to qualify for assistance yet still struggle to afford care. According to clinic figures, 94% of patients are housed, 52% are uninsured, 35% are unemployed, and 68% are people of color. Even among insured patients, high deductibles, steep copays, or uncovered treatments often push them toward safety-net care.

Why it’s ending after 2027

Big picture view:

From the start, Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation viewed the clinic as a temporary response rather than a permanent fix for gaps in healthcare access.

"When it was conceived, it was at the implementation of Obamacare. And we really thought we were building a bridge for our community until everyone could get the care that they needed and deserved. And unfortunately, the healthcare system did not develop in the way that I think we would have liked. And I think, in particular, in the last few years, it’s just gotten really, really difficult," said Engstrom.

Seattle Center Project Executive Julia Colson echoed that the model was never intended to replace lasting care systems, noting that organizers made a foundational promise never to compromise on care quality or responsible standards.

Converting event and gathering spaces into medical clinics for four days each spring has grown increasingly complex. Organizers point to compounding pressures, including difficulty securing in-kind resources and services, staffing shifts, rising costs in a tighter funding environment, campus operational impacts, provider mergers, retirements, and essential equipment becoming unavailable with no viable alternatives.

"One of the fundamental challenges is the Seattle Center is not a year-round healthcare facility. And standing up a medical facility or three or four of them inside of what is normally a theater or an event space or a community gathering space is really, really complicated. Turning into a hospital is incredibly complex and it requires pretty specific skillset. And over time, what we saw was that providers merged and folks retired, and things changed and equipment became unavailable. And I think, in particular in the last few years, it was brought to me by the staff that had been running the clinic since the day it started that it had reached a point where it was no longer tenable. Too many blocks had been pulled out of the Jenga stack. And when enough things aren’t available and we’re unable to provide the level of care that we committed to our community, then it was time to sunset it with dignity and think about what could come next for the Seattle Center," Engstrom explained.

Seattle/King County Clinic

Connecting patients and looking ahead

What's next:

Ahead of and during the spring 2027 event, organizers are placing added emphasis on linking patients with ongoing, year-round community healthcare options while still delivering the clinic's core services. After the final clinic wraps up, Seattle Center plans to direct the program's assets, equipment, funding, and relationships back toward permanent healthcare providers.

"We want to, as much as possible, make sure that everyone can have access to whatever is available and that we’re able to drive our resources, our volunteer capacity, any equipment or funding that we have back out into the wider healthcare ecosystem," said Engstrom.

At the same time, Seattle Center is convening community members, local organizations, consultants, campus leaders, and city officials to explore how the campus can meet current needs, potentially shifting focus toward groups such as young people or people experiencing homelessness.

"We don’t want to just let this energy that the clinic has built dwindle away. We want to be able to harness it and say what could those 5,000 volunteers do to meet community needs going forward. And maybe that will look like a version of the work that clinic has offered in the past. We’re trying to go into it with a very open approach and say what are the needs as they exist now in 2026, and what is it that Seattle Center can do to best meet the needs of the community," said Engstrom.

Even as planning begins for a post-clinic chapter, Engstrom said the broader reality of healthcare affordability remains top of mind.

"I wish more than anything that there was a way we could keep it going. It really is a structural issue. The healthcare system is broken. I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do to provide an intervention in that space for as long as we have. And now I think it’s time to look bigger picture. As a region, as a state, as a country, we need to really take on healthcare at scale. I hope that whatever we’re able to do going forward can appropriately respect the legacy that the clinic has created and give us a catalyst of what could come next," said Engstrom.

By the numbers:

Final Dates: April 29 – May 2, 2027

Patients Served : More than 36,000 total ( approximately 3,000 annually) More than 36,000 total ( approximately 3,000 annually)

Out-of-Pocket Savings: More than $33 million

Volunteers & Partners : 40,000 volunteers over the years; more than 100 participating organizations 40,000 volunteers over the years; more than 100 participating organizations

Patient Snapshot: 94% housed, 52% uninsured, 35% unemployed, 68% people of color

Clinic Directory: Residents seeking healthcare options can browse listings through the Residents seeking healthcare options can browse listings through the Washington Healthcare Access Alliance

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