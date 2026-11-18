The Brief Lynnwood officials are debating a proposal to install 24-hour speed cameras near schools, even when classes are not in session. Supporters cite traffic safety and budget needs, while critics question using traffic tickets to avoid cutting 25 city jobs. The proposal has not been approved. If passed, camera enforcement could begin as early as February.



The mayor and members of the Lynnwood City Council debated the proposal to install round-the-clock automated speed cameras in some school zones Wednesday night following a strong reaction from the public.

Police and some council members say the proposal is first and foremost about community safety, adding that police have been working on it for a year.

Some also emphasized that it may be the only way to bring in more revenue to spare the city from cutting around two dozen positions.

The proposal would include running the cameras 24 hours a day in school zones and ticketing drivers, even if school is not in session.

On Wednesday night, council members discussed the proposal again with police during a work meeting for the budget.

What they're saying:

Some residents say they'd be ok with the 24-hour ticketing in those school zones, while others feel the city should do more to balance the budget without more cameras.

"If you get a ticket, it changes your behavior," said Han McDonald, a Lynnwood resident.

McDonald and other residents are mulling over the positives and negatives to adding 24/7 speed ticketing cameras to some school zones.

"It’s certainly a public safety behavior change. I think the timing is really poor to bring it up as a filler for the budget," said McDonald.

The locations under consideration where the 24/7 ticketing cameras could be installed is near Lynnwood Elementary and Spruce Elementary. Other areas under consideration for camera enforcement include the Meadowdale area and the S-Curves in Lynnwood.

"The state legislature has passed a new law recently, and that’s why a lot of cities are adding 24-7 speed cameras that allow cities to put those cameras up," said Mayor George Hurst.

Police say the enforcement cameras will first and foremost serve as a tool for traffic safety, while the mayor has also focused on how it will help to balance the budget.

"Already this month the council passed property tax, the increase in the property tax, so now the large amount of revenue beyond that will come from the traffic enforcement cameras," said Mayor Hurst.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, the council also discussed the idea of raising utility rates for revenue, instead of using enforcement cameras. However, some council members and the mayor told FOX 13 the public works director has come out against that.

"I’m frustrated that it’s the only option and that it has nothing to do with public safety but it’s merely just a revenue generator," said Isabel Mata, City Council Member.

Councilmember Isabel Mata says she’s not sure if people understand why they are having to make the decision they have to make.

"If we don’t pass this, the administration has told us that we need to cut 25 full-time employees from the city, that would drastically impact the services that we will be able to provide to our residents," said Mata.

"It’s just gotten to the point where now we are just noticing, have to notice, are forced to notice all these cuts," said Elizabeth Lunsford, a concerned resident and activist.

Lunsford feels the budget should be balanced in a different way.

"To me it’s bigger than just the budget, it’s a lack of representation of people and how our taxes are being used," said Lunsford.

She also believes traffic would be pushed to the side streets, causing problems in residential areas.

The mayor says he doesn’t believe that would happen because he says there is no easy route beyond the arterials.

"This is not new for our city, it’s not a new source of revenue. In face all of our budgets have been based on this type of revenue," said Mayor George Hurst.

Police said that cameras wouldn't enforce the school zone speed limit when school is not in session, but would instead function with the existing posted speed limit, which is currently 30 mph all hours of the day, except when the school zone beacons are flashing.

The mayor says that signs warning motorists about the change would be installed weeks before the cameras start enforcement.

What's next:

If approved by the council, police said enforcement could begin as early as February.

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