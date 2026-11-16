The Brief Lynnwood is considering expanding speed cameras to ticket drivers 24/7 in school zones, even when schools are closed. City officials say the cameras could improve safety and generate revenue, but some residents question their effectiveness and fairness. The City Council is expected to revisit the proposal Wednesday, with enforcement potentially beginning in February.



The Lynnwood City Council is considering a proposed automated traffic safety camera program expansion that has some members of the community saying "not so fast."

The proposal includes putting up automated speed cameras that would ticket drivers 24 hours a day in school zones, whether school is in session or not.

The council said during a meeting Monday night that the cameras would enhance safety in school zones, and would also be a way to generate revenue that could help to prevent budget cuts.

One of the areas under consideration for 24/7 speed cameras sits near Spruce Elementary and Lynnwood Elementary.

Parent and activist Elizabeth Lunsford says she doesn't agree with the proposal to allow ticketing at all hours of the day or night near the school, even if the school is not in session.

What they're saying:

Deputy Chief Chuck Steichen broke down the proposal at a previous council meeting.

"We’ve had a school zone there that’s been functioning since 2009, and it’s had little effect on speeding," said Deputy Chief Steichen of the Lynnwood Police Department.

He says some of the cameras would go near the walk zone for Lynnwood Elementary. Steichen says there is no shoulder for police to pull people over for traffic enforcement.

"Traditional enforcement, education and mitigation efforts have been largely unsuccessful," said Steichen. "It is a heavy pedestrian area."

A school zone camera

Dig deeper:

Councilmember Robert Leutwyler suggested a "road diet" might be a better option for safer driving at a meeting on Nov. 2. He said that the city has so far chose not to invest money in fixing the issue, and if the cameras aren't changing behavior, it might be time to prioritize for road design.

"My frustration is, I think there are a lot of people on the council right now who are passionate about traffic safety and road safety. I think we have a lot of passion at this table, but we also have this track record on limited credibility on what we’ve been doing with the money from all these cameras," said Leutwyler, Lynnwood Council Position #5.

Another concern is whether there is enough staff in the courts to handle the tickets that come in.

"Is that still a concern, to be able to staff up the courts in 4 to 5 months time?" asked Nick Coelho, Lynnwood City Council, at a previous meeting.

What's next:

Police say if the council acts quickly, it's possible the system could start enforcement in February.

"Turning on and installing new cameras will take some time."

The mayor and assistant city administrator declined an interview Monday night. They said they would take up the issue again on Wednesday.

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