Seattle’s Historic Triangle Pub gets a new chapter with a nod to 1910

The Brief The Historic Triangle Pub in Seattle's Pioneer Square has undergone a renovation honoring its roots dating back to 1910. Owners Steve Bassett and Matt Greenup, longtime former customers, restored the pub with historic details and modern upgrades. The renovation required extensive work to meet building codes while preserving the character of the historic landmark.



The Historic Triangle Pub’s distinctive shape draws attention in Pioneer Square. Inside, owners Steve Bassett and Matt Greenup have remodeled the old watering hole with its past in mind.

"It’s definitely a nod back to 1910," said Bassett.

That approach extends throughout the space.

"From the stools, to the wainscoting, to the back bar, everything has had that in mind," said Bassett.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Historic Triangle Pub’s newly renovated interior. (FOX 13 Seattle)

From customers to owners

The backstory:

Bassett and Greenup used to come to the pub for drinks in the 1990s. Now, they own it.

"There was a lot of regulars at that time. So everyone knew everyone it seemed like," recalled Greenup.

The spot near the railroad tracks has had a reputation as a saloon since its start in 1910. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it still has a preserved fresco, with cherubs looking down on patrons.

"There’s a lot of cool places you can go into, a brand new building, but you can’t duplicate this," said Greenup.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The Historic Triangle Pub in 1910.

Bringing an old pub up to code

Remodeling the small space became a big undertaking, particularly when it came to bringing it up to modern code.

"I remember talking to a general contractor, a friend of mine and he was like you’re brave go for it. I wouldn’t recommend it," said Greenup.

Still, both owners say the effort has been worth it. Greenup summed up their outlook:

"Short-term pain, long-term gain."

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