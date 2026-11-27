The Brief A fight in the food court at Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall sparked false reports of a shooting Friday evening. Police say the sound of tables and chairs being knocked over during the altercation was mistaken for gunfire. Frightened shoppers fled the mall, but officials said no shooting had occurred and the disturbance has been resolved.



A small fight that broke out in the food court of Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall frightened shoppers on Friday after false reports of a shooting.

What we know:

Police responded to reports of a possible shooting inside the Alderwood Mall around 5:30 p.m.

According to Lynnwood Police, a small fight broke out in the food court, and the sound of chairs or tables being knocked over made it sound like gunfire.

The resulting noise caused frightened shoppers to flee through exits and sparked online rumors of a shooting at the mall.

Shoppers flee from the Macy's at Alderwood Mall after false reports of a shooting on Nov. 27, 2026. (Lasean Cashmere Lowery)

Alderwood Mall said the disturbance has since been handled, and police said there were no injuries or evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Several stores independently initiated lockdown procedures during the disturbance, according to Lynnwood PD.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said they were never called out to reports of a shooting.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the fight in the Alderwood Mall food court.

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