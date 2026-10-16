Tacoma, WA market owner extradited from India over $600K food stamp scheme

The Brief Tacoma market owner Manjit Bedi appeared in federal court following his extradition from India for allegedly running a $600,000 cash-for-benefits SNAP fraud scheme. Bedi fled the U.S. to India shortly after his April 2026 indictment, but was captured following international public tips driven by his inclusion on the FBI's "Most Wanted Fraudsters" list. Facing up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud, Bedi remains in custody while investigators look into potential co-conspirators who aided the scheme or his flight.



A 64-year-old Kent man who fled the country after being indicted in a benefit fraud scheme is back in western Washington to face federal charges.

Manjit Bedi appeared in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Friday, following his extradition from India. Bedi, who owned and operated a small market in Tacoma, is accused of converting federal food assistance dollars into cash for personal profit.

"By trafficking SNAP benefits, as alleged, he unlawfully converted benefits meant to provide food to the needy into cash and pocketed the money for himself," said John Walk, Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

WA man ran cash-for-benefits SNAP fraud scheme

The backstory:

According to federal court documents, Bedi’s market received authorization to process Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in February 2024. Just one month later, federal investigators allege Bedi began running an illegal cash-for-benefits ring.

"He engaged in fraudulent activity by processing SNAP cards for his own personal benefit, amounting to about $600,000 of taxpayer money that would normally go towards people that are the most needy in our community," said Neil Floyd, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington.

Prosecutors said Bedi allowed SNAP recipients to swipe their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards at his store, paying out cash at a rate of roughly 50 cents on the dollar and keeping the remaining balance as profit for food items that were never sold.

"They’ll present their card, they’ll say, ‘Hey, look, I’ve got $250 on this card. You give me $125 in cash, you can keep the rest,’" said Walk.

Manjit Bedi (FBI)

FBI says Indian national suspect in scheme

Timeline:

Immigration records show Bedi entered the United States on a visitor visa in 2010 before becoming a lawful permanent resident in 2016. He applied for U.S. citizenship in April 2022 and was naturalized in January 2025. Federal officials emphasize that Bedi was actively committing the fraud while his citizenship application was under review.

"Once he was granted citizenship, he continued the fraud until June of 2025," said Floyd.

A federal grand jury indicted Bedi on wire fraud charges on April 1, 2026. He pleaded not guilty on April 22. Four days later, authorities say Bedi fled the United States, traveling through Canada before returning to his native India.

"If you think you can flee beyond the borders of the United States to avoid our justice system, you are wrong as Mr. Bedi discovered," said Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office. "No matter how far somebody may flee, and no matter how long it may take, the FBI is committed to pursuing those who attempt to outrun the consequences of their criminal actions, even when they seek to evade the justice system by hiding overseas."

Suspect among first on Most Wanted Fraudsters list

Big picture view:

Bedi’s run from the law ended after the FBI placed him on its newly established "Most Wanted Fraudsters" list on September 3, 2026. The bureau circulated his image and case details internationally, including targeted media releases in India published in Punjabi and Hindi.

Public tips quickly led Indian law enforcement and Punjab state police to Bedi’s location. He was taken into custody and turned over to federal agents, landing in New York on October 14 before being transferred to the Federal Detention Center in Tacoma.

"There’s not a place where the FBI’s wanted posters cannot reach," said Herrington.

Both wire fraud and SNAP benefit fraud carry maximum penalties of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Authorities noted that the investigation remains active and that additional charges could be filed against individuals who helped Bedi operate the scheme or escape the country.

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