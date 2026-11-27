The Brief The Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 29. Seattle is seeking its seventh win of the season, with starting quarterback Sam Darnold expected to return from injury. Keep reading for details about the Seahawks vs 49ers game and how to watch it live.



The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a bye week into a tough divisional matchup against their rival, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks are looking to secure a crucial win and advance to seven wins on the season, while the 49ers aim to maintain the best record in the NFC.

Keep reading for details about the Seahawks vs 49ers game on Sunday, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs 49ers game?

The Seahawks vs 49ers game is on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Where is the Seahawks vs 49ers game?

The Seahawks will travel to take on the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 11: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a 16-yard catch and run play during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / Getty Images)

How to watch Seahawks vs 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers game will air on FOX 13 Seattle (channel 13 KCPQ) in the Seattle area.

How to stream Seahawks vs 49ers

The Seahawks vs 49ers game will stream live on FOX One and the FOX Sports app.

How to listen to Seahawks vs 49ers

All Seahawks games are available on the radio on Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and on the Seahawks Mobile App. Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

On SiriusXM, tune into channel 262 or 828.

More on the Seahawks

The Seahawks are looking for revenge after falling to the 49ers in Week 5 at home, and may get starting quarterback Sam Darnold back after he missed two games with quadriceps and rib injuries. Meanwhile, the 49ers will be without their star quarterback Brock Purdy, and Mac Jones will start in his place.

Seattle leads the all-time series against San Francisco 33-25 across all 58 meetings since 1976.

What's next:

After the 49ers, the Seahawks take on the Dallas Cowboys at home on Monday Night Football.

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