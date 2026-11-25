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The Brief Sam Darnold practiced fully Wednesday and appears on track to return as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback Sunday against the 49ers. Seattle will remain shorthanded on the offensive line, with Abe Lucas and Quenton Nelson ruled out while Charles Cross works toward returning at left tackle. Josh Jones will move to right tackle in place of Lucas, while Leonard Williams also returned to practice on a limited basis after missing two games.



Quarterback Sam Darnold was a full participant in practice on Wednesday as he appears fully on track to start for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold missed Seattle's last two games ahead of their bye against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders with quadriceps and rib injuries sustained in Seattle's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Only the quadriceps injury was listed by the Seahawks on their Wednesday injury report as the rib injury appears not to be an issue any longer.

Head coach Mike Macdonald wouldn't fully commit to Darnold starting against the 49ers, but said that was still their plan ahead of Wednesday's practice.

"Let’s get to the practice and make sure everything feels good. He hasn’t gone full speed yet since his injury, so this will be his first opportunity to go full speed," Macdonald said.

Dig deeper:

Macdonald ruled out right tackle Abe Lucas (ankle) and left guard Quenton Nelson (knee) as Seattle's offensive line will remain short-handed against the 49ers. Charles Cross was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but appears set to return to the lineup. Josh Jones has played the last two games at left tackle in place of Cross, but Macdonald said Jones will play right tackle this week instead with Lucas out.

"Josh will play right tackle," Macdonald said. "Josh has done well. He’s done well this year and last year. I don’t expect any drop off."

Nelson is still recovering from a procedure to his knee two weeks ago. Macdonald said they're hopeful he'll be able to return to action next week against the Dallas Cowboys.

"It’s just a process," Macdonald said of Nelson. "I’m not really sure on where we fall in that hole. It’s always a spectrum. I’d say we are hopeful for next week and we’ll go from there."

Right guard Anthony Bradford was limited on Wednesday due to a knee injury and illness. Beau Stephens and newly signed Chase Lundt would be the backup options for Seattle at guard if Bradford was unavailable.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams was a limited participant due to a shoulder stringer after returning to practice on Monday. Like Darnold and Cross, he's missed the last two games with his injuries.

Linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (toe) and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe (illness) also did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was listed as limited with an ankle injury. Linebacker Ernets Jones IV (knee) and tight end Nick Kallerup (ankle) were also limited.

Roster Moves:

The Los Angeles Chargers re-claimed cornerback Avery Smith off waivers from the Seahawks on Wednesday. The Chargers traded Smith to Seattle at the end of training camp in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick. Smith appeared in just six games for the Seahawks and played exclusively on special teams.

Smith was waived on Tuesday to accommodate the waiver claim of tackle Chase Lundt from the Buffalo Bills. The Seahawks are still covered at cornerback as Trevon Diggs was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Monday, and practice squad options such as Andre Fuller Jr. and Michael Dansby have been with the team all season.

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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